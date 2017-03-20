Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Tourism generates $60 billion in economic impact for South Nevada Tourism continues to be Southern Nevada’s most vital industry, creating record-breaking visitation and unmatched economic impact in 2016. A recent study by Applied Analysis determined that Southern Nevada’s tourism industry continues to generate more economic activity than any other single sector of the region’s economy.



Tourism now generates an estimated $59.6 billion dollars for the economy, according to the latest Economic Impact Series presentation delivered by Applied Analysis at the March Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s (LVCVA) board of directors meeting.



In 2016, the total impact of Southern Nevada’s tourism industry supported an estimated 407,000 jobs, representing nearly 44% of the total workforce. These jobs generate $16.9 billion in local wage and salary payments.



"We are dedicated to ensuring that Las Vegas continues to deliver a remarkable experience," said Rossi Ralenkotter, President/CEO of the LVCVA. "Tourism is Southern Nevada's most impactful economic driver, and this report truly highlights the industry's importance. The significance of driving record-breaking tourism to Las Vegas cannot be underestimated, and while we are uniquely positioned to deliver a top-notch experience now, we are also deeply committed to growing and continuing to deliver excellence in the years to come."



