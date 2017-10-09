Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Tourism New Zealand eyes double digit growth from India Tourism New Zealand has witnessed 55,000 arrivals from June 2016 to May 2017 which is a 15% increase over the same period previous year and a 10.3% year on year growth. This has placed India among the top 10 inbound source markets for New Zealand. Out of the above number, 93% are first time holidayers with keen interest in self-drive experiences. Witnessing this trend, the tourism board is targeting the Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) segment and leisure travellers in the age group of 25 to 44 years and is eyeing double digit growth from India.



Steven Dixon, Regional Manager-South and South East Asia, Tourism New Zealand said, “Mumbai and Delhi have emerged as the top performing cities in India and we are observing a 10.3% year on year increase in travellers from India. The leisure travellers are staying for 13 days on an average. 1,80,000 Indian population resides in New Zealand and hence the average length of stay of VFR is going up to 48 days. Thus seeing the trend, we are hopeful of double digit growth this year as well. To leverage it further, we are closely working with carriers and promoting New Zealand as a premium travel destination.”



60% of the business from India is driven out of the trade partners. Therefore, investing further in educating them, Tourism New Zealand recently introduced the new and improved version of its 100% Pure New Zealand Specialist Programme under which it will be offering four trips to the first four certified New Zealand specialists.



