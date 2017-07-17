STRATEGY

Tourism New Zealand introduces improved version of 100%Pure New Zealand Specialist Programme Tourism New Zealand introduced the new and improved version of its 100% Pure New Zealand Specialist Programme at Kiwi Link India 2017 in New Delhi. The new programme aims at enhancing travel sellers' knowledge of New Zealand while presenting an opportunity to potentially increase their sales and referrals. The new programme introduced has a Gold, Silver and Bronze tier structure, and provides specialists the opportunity to list their offerings on Tourism New Zealand's main marketing channel – newzealand.com. Additionally, it increases credibility with clients through a certification and use of the 100% Pure New Zealand Specialist logo.



By successfully completing 10 training modules, the seller is entitled to become a 100% Pure New Zealand Bronze Specialist and the status can be maintained by completing 2 additional training modules every two years. The 100% Pure New Zealand Silver Specialist can be earned by attending one TNZ led in-country or webinar training session or the Kiwi Link event, in addition to the 10 training modules. The status of the Silver programme can be maintained like the Bronze programme with the addition of the seller attending one in market or webinar training every two years. The 100% Pure New Zealand Gold Specialist can be gained by successfully completing all the above-mentioned training modules along with visiting New Zealand for at least 3 nights in the last 5 years. Continuity of the status is similar to that of the Silver Programme. Existing specialists will become Bronze, Silver or Gold – depending on what they have completed to date.



Depending on whether the seller falls under Bronze, Silver or Gold, they will receive preferential listing on the website – the higher the status, the higher up the page the seller will feature.



Speaking about the programme, Steven Dixon, Regional Manager-South and South East Asia, Tourism New Zealand said, “As India is a priority market for us, it is important for us to constantly educate our Indian trade partners with product knowledge and new developments taking place in New Zealand. The 100% Pure New Zealand Specialist Programme, has evolved significantly over time. We are confident the improved programme will meet the needs of industry. To celebrate the launch our airline partner, Air New Zealand has supported us by sponsoring four return economy tickets from India - New Zealand. Travel sellers have a chance to win these flights by participating in the New Zealand Specialist Programme.”



Mischa Mannix-Opie, Area Manager South and South East Asia, Air New Zealand, said, “India is one of Air New Zealand’s growing emerging markets and so we are delighted to be supporting Tourism New Zealand’s New Zealand Specialist Programme to grow Indian travel agents’ knowledge of New Zealand, helping them sell more New Zealand holidays to their customers. Through our alliance and code share services with Singapore Airlines, we connect passengers from 11 Indian cities to Singapore, where they can access three non-stop flights a day to New Zealand. We’re thrilled to be bringing a seamless journey to Indian visitors and we look forward to helping them explore the unparalleled beauty of New Zealand.”



