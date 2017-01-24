Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Tourism New Zealand records 23% growth in leisure travel from India in 2016 Promotes Sidharth Malhotra's recent travel experiences Sidharth Malhotra and Steven Dixon during the unveiling of the campaign picture.



India is a priority market for Tourism New Zealand and the destination is experiencing strong growth as increasing number of Indians are discovering the magic of a New Zealand holiday. “Last year New Zealand recorded 51,000 Indian arrivals with 26,000 visiting for leisure purpose registering 23% growth in the particular segment. We believe the market has great potential for future growth which is why we are extremely pleased to be continuing our relationship with Brand Ambassador Sidharth Malhotra for a second year and hope to achieve double digit growth this year as well,” exclaimed Steven Dixon, Regional Manager - South and South East Asia, Tourism New Zealand speaking at a press event in Mumbai today.



At the event, Malhotra and Dixon presented a sneak peek of the refreshed 100% Pure New Zealand campaign featuring Malhotra which will be launched in India on February 1, 2017, via digital and social media platforms with airline partners like Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Air New Zealand and Thai Airways and select trade partners. In addition to this, a brand new video encapsulating his latest experiences in New Zealand was also showcased during the event in ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.



The video captured Malhotra’s 10-day trip filled with adventure, food and culture through the Auckland, Rotorua, Hamilton Waikato, and Christchurch and Canterbury regions. It showcased his visit to the famous Hagley Oval cricket ground where he played cricket with Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum and featured his helicopter ride with former All Blacks rugby icon Richie McCaw as well as footage of his experiencing adrenaline pumping activities such as Auckland bridge climb, jet boat, luge ride and ziplining.



Recounting the best parts of his trip, Malhotra said, “New Zealand never ceases to amaze me. My recent trip there was truly rewarding with so many unforgettable experiences from meeting my rugby idol, Richie McCaw to visiting The Hobbiton Movie Set, every bit of it was thrilling. New Zealand is always a treat for the eyes, with its panoramic views and captivating landscapes. I feel every now and then we need to unwind in nature’s lap or need to take that leap of faith to do something adventurous and New Zealand is the ideal place for both.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter