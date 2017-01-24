Tourism New Zealand records 23% growth in leisure travel from India in 2016

Sidharth Malhotra and Steven Dixon during the unveiling of the campaign picture.
India is a priority market for Tourism New Zealand
and the destination is experiencing strong growth as increasing number
of Indians are discovering the magic of a New Zealand holiday. “Last
year New Zealand recorded 51,000 Indian arrivals with 26,000 visiting
for leisure purpose registering 23% growth in the particular segment. We
believe the market has great potential for future growth which is why
we are extremely pleased to be continuing our relationship with Brand
Ambassador Sidharth Malhotra for a second year and hope to achieve
double digit growth this year as well,” exclaimed Steven Dixon, Regional
Manager - South and South East Asia, Tourism New Zealand speaking at a
press event in Mumbai today.
At the event, Malhotra and Dixon presented a sneak peek of the
refreshed 100% Pure New Zealand campaign featuring Malhotra which will
be launched in India on February 1, 2017, via digital and social media
platforms with airline partners like
Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Air New Zealand and Thai Airways
and select trade partners. In addition to this, a brand new video
encapsulating his latest experiences in New Zealand was also showcased
during the event in ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.
The video captured Malhotra’s 10-day trip filled with adventure,
food and culture through the Auckland, Rotorua, Hamilton Waikato, and
Christchurch and Canterbury regions. It showcased his visit to the
famous Hagley Oval cricket ground where he played cricket with Stephen
Fleming and Brendon McCullum and featured his helicopter ride with
former All Blacks rugby icon Richie McCaw as well as footage of his
experiencing adrenaline pumping activities such as Auckland bridge
climb, jet boat, luge ride and ziplining.
Recounting the best parts of his trip, Malhotra said, “New
Zealand never ceases to amaze me. My recent trip there was truly
rewarding with so many unforgettable experiences from meeting my rugby
idol, Richie McCaw to visiting The Hobbiton Movie Set, every bit of it
was thrilling. New Zealand is always a treat for the eyes, with its
panoramic views and captivating landscapes. I feel every now and then we
need to unwind in nature’s lap or need to take that leap of faith to do
something adventurous and New Zealand is the ideal place for both.”