OUTBOUND NEWS Tourism New Zealand to host Kiwi Link India 2017 in Delhi from July 12-14 Tourism New Zealand's annual travel trade event, Kiwi Link India, is scheduled to take place from July 12-14, 2017 in the country's national capital, New Delhi. Kiwi Link India 2017 will see participation from 35 tourism operators from New Zealand, four airlines, Immigration New Zealand and Indian delegates from 42 companies. Tourism New Zealand will also be hosting key buyers from around India in New Delhi for the first two days of the event.



India is a priority market for New Zealand and is demonstrating strong growth. In the year ending April 2017 there were 53,792 Indian visitors to New Zealand, an increase of 14.6% on the previous year.



The event will serve as a platform for Indian travel agents, product managers and planners to interact with New Zealand operators and understand the new developments and market insights in the tourism sector. It will comprise two full day workshops followed by a frontline training session for travel agents.



During the event Tourism New Zealand will be introducing the new, improved version of the 100% Pure New Zealand Specialist Programme. The programme features a Gold, Silver and Bronze tier structure, and will provide benefits and incentives for members of each tier such as: access to in-market training webinars and events; Tourism New Zealand’s Explore New Zealand Discount Programme; and 100% Pure New Zealand Specialist branded items. The revised trade training programme will make it simpler for travel sellers to become New Zealand experts.



Speaking about the event, Steven Dixon, Tourism New Zealand’s Regional Manager-South and South East Asia, said: “Kiwi Link India is one of Tourism New Zealand’s biggest trade shows and is very important to us as India continues to be a priority emerging market. The event serves as an ideal platform for us to strengthen relations with our stakeholders in the Indian travel trade.”



Stephen England-Hall, Chief Executive, Tourism New Zealand, said, "We are very pleased with the current growth out of India. The support we get from the Indian travel trade is absolutely vital to our success, which is why events such as Kiwi Link are so important."



