Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Uber’s flying taxis to launch in Dubai by 2020 Uber Elevate, a fleet of flying cars will soon be transporting passengers around Dubai. Uber recently announced that it is set to launch Uber Elevate, a fleet of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) flying cars that will be used to transport passengers within cities.



Commuters will have access to this fleet of flying cars through the UberAir app, and can benefit from this fast and reliable innovation in the transportation industry. The company has partnered with the Dubai government aiming to conduct passenger flights during Expo 2020 Dubai.



Manufactured in close partnership with Aurora Flight Science, Pipistrel Aircraft, Embraer, Mooney, and Bell Helicopter, Uber Elevate is poised to be more cost-effective and efficient. In true science fiction form, the innovation is set to come to life in a matter of three years, and is a positive move towards easing traffic in urban areas. VTOLs are designed to be a more sustainable form of transportation, as they run on electric propulsion systems and do not produce operational emissions.



"What started as a simple question 'why can't I push a button and get a ride?' has turned, for Uber, into a passionate pursuit of the pinnacle of urban mobility – the reduction of congestion and pollution in transport, giving people their time back, freeing up real estate dedicated to parking and providing access to mobility in all corners of a city," said Jeff Holden, Chief Product Officer, Uber.



