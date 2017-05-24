Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS U.S. Consulate Mumbai launches ‘Mentor on Road - United States’ Management consultant Jagat Shah to undertake 78-day-long drive to promote digital India The U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai launched ‘Mentor on Road - United States’, at its premises in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Tuesday, as Indian management consultant Jagat Shah will undertake a 78-day-long drive around the United States to meet with business groups, universities, women in business, and entrepreneurs in order to encourage growth in U.S. - India trade.



Shah will be travelling 15,452 km which would take him to 24 states and 30 cities in the U.S. and might have a chance to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for carrying out the longest business road drive.



Shah’s passion for travelling and thoughts about social cause has led to this initiative. ”I would be presenting the concept of India 3.0, and try to connect American businesses to new opportunities like digital India, smart cities and start up business in India. One of my missions is to identify start up which can offer products and services which are relevant and good for India as we are struggling with many challenges,” said Shah.

