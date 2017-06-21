Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS USA recognised as ‘Best International Destination for Shopping’ The United States of America (USA) was awarded the ‘Best International Destination for Shopping’ at the Lonely Planet Magazine India Travel Awards held in Mumbai on May 25, 2017. Sheema Vohra, Managing Director, Sartha Global Marketing, received the award on behalf of Brand USA.



Vohra commented, “The United States of America is a shopper’s paradise, unlike any other destination in the world. When it comes to shopping a visitor to the U.S. is spoilt by the choice of unbeatable deals available at every price point – from luxury labels, to major high-street brands, to factory outlets with a range of items.”



Now in its sixth year, the Lonely Planet Magazine India Travel Awards presents the most coveted and relevant awards in the Indian travel industry.

