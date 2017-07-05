USA-based Simon's Woodbury Common Premium Outlets completes redevelopment

An up-market shopping space in the USA by Simon - Woodbury Common Premium Outlets is completing a
three-year multi-million-dollar redevelopment project that expands and
upgrades the property, and offers a one-of-a-kind enhanced luxury
shopping experience just an hour north of Manhattan.
The redevelopment includes renovations and a 60,000-square-foot
addition that expands Woodbury Common Premium Outlets to 910,000-square
feet. A new state of the art, four-level parking garage has also been
added which includes smart park technology, indicating to shoppers where
spaces are available. Furthermore, as many as 1,000 additional parking
spaces have been added, on-site roads have been improved, and a
well-defined outer loop has been established to allow for the smooth
movement of traffic. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the property as
well.
Shoppers can expect to see new landscaping, signage, artwork,
waterfalls and outdoor seating in shade areas which gives the shopping
destination a fresh appeal. There is additional seating in Market Hall,
double the number of restrooms, reconfigured tenant spaces, and a host
of new luxury brands such as Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Loewe and Dsquared2.