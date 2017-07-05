Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS USA-based Simon's Woodbury Common Premium Outlets completes redevelopment An up-market shopping space in the USA by Simon - Woodbury Common Premium Outlets is completing a three-year multi-million-dollar redevelopment project that expands and upgrades the property, and offers a one-of-a-kind enhanced luxury shopping experience just an hour north of Manhattan.



The redevelopment includes renovations and a 60,000-square-foot addition that expands Woodbury Common Premium Outlets to 910,000-square feet. A new state of the art, four-level parking garage has also been added which includes smart park technology, indicating to shoppers where spaces are available. Furthermore, as many as 1,000 additional parking spaces have been added, on-site roads have been improved, and a well-defined outer loop has been established to allow for the smooth movement of traffic. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the property as well.



Shoppers can expect to see new landscaping, signage, artwork, waterfalls and outdoor seating in shade areas which gives the shopping destination a fresh appeal. There is additional seating in Market Hall, double the number of restrooms, reconfigured tenant spaces, and a host of new luxury brands such as Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Loewe and Dsquared2.



