VFS Global launches 11th Czech Visa Application Centre in Kochi

The Embassy of the Czech Republic and VFS Global
have launched the eleventh Czech Republic Visa Application Centre in
Kochi, India, bringing access to visa application facilities for
residents of Kochi in a spacious and comfortable environment.
The centre was inaugurated by Martin Smolek, Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic and Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of
the Czech Republic in India and Soumini Jain, Mayor of Municipal
Corporation of Kochi, on March 3, 2017. The inauguration was also
attended by other key members from the Embassy and VFS Global.
At the launch, Hovorka said he cherished inaugurating such a
centre in yet another major city in India where people can submit their
Schengen visa applications for travel to the Czech Republic by visiting
VFS Global centres.
Smolek said he was glad to have the opportunity to inaugurate
the Czech Republic Visa Application Centre in Kochi during his very
first visit to India. He said, “Indeed, we continue to deliver on our
promises and aim to strengthen our relationship by encouraging more and
more people to travel to the Czech Republic. This is not yet the end of
our endeavors as we will announce the opening of additional Czech Visa
Applications Centres soon.”
Commenting on the launch, Vinay Malhotra, Chief Operating
Officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, "We are pleased to
further enhance the visa services network for the Czech Republic in
India, through this modern visa application facility in Kochi. The new
centre will serve the ever-increasing volumes of visa applications for
the Schengen country, and illustrates the emerging popularity of the
Czech Republic as a tourist destination.”
Czech Republic Visa Application Centre is on 1st Floor Coastal
Chambers (Manoj Tower), M G Road, Ravipuram, Kochi 682015 Kerala.
Operational from Monday to Friday, except holidays as declared by the
Embassy.