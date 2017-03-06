Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS VFS Global launches 11th Czech Visa Application Centre in Kochi The Embassy of the Czech Republic and VFS Global have launched the eleventh Czech Republic Visa Application Centre in Kochi, India, bringing access to visa application facilities for residents of Kochi in a spacious and comfortable environment.



The centre was inaugurated by Martin Smolek, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic and Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic in India and Soumini Jain, Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Kochi, on March 3, 2017. The inauguration was also attended by other key members from the Embassy and VFS Global.



At the launch, Hovorka said he cherished inaugurating such a centre in yet another major city in India where people can submit their Schengen visa applications for travel to the Czech Republic by visiting VFS Global centres.



Smolek said he was glad to have the opportunity to inaugurate the Czech Republic Visa Application Centre in Kochi during his very first visit to India. He said, “Indeed, we continue to deliver on our promises and aim to strengthen our relationship by encouraging more and more people to travel to the Czech Republic. This is not yet the end of our endeavors as we will announce the opening of additional Czech Visa Applications Centres soon.”



Commenting on the launch, Vinay Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, "We are pleased to further enhance the visa services network for the Czech Republic in India, through this modern visa application facility in Kochi. The new centre will serve the ever-increasing volumes of visa applications for the Schengen country, and illustrates the emerging popularity of the Czech Republic as a tourist destination.”



Czech Republic Visa Application Centre is on 1st Floor Coastal Chambers (Manoj Tower), M G Road, Ravipuram, Kochi 682015 Kerala. Operational from Monday to Friday, except holidays as declared by the Embassy.



