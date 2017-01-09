Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS VFS Global launches Czech Republic Visa Application Centre in Ahmedabad The Embassy of the Czech Republic and VFS Global have launched a Czech Republic Visa Application Centre in Ahmedabad, to make visa application facilities more accessible for residents of India’s fastest emerging business hub in the western region.



The centre was inaugurated by H.E. Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, at a ceremony held on January 9, 2017. The inauguration was also attended by other key members from the Embassy and VFS Global.



Ahmedabad is the seventh city in India where VFS Global has launched a Visa Application Centre for the Czech Republic, in the last one year. Earlier, applicants from Ahmedabad seeking a Schengen visa (if the main country of travel to Europe was the Czech Republic) were required to travel to Mumbai or New Delhi for the same.



Speaking about the launch, Hovorka, said, “Yet again, we continue to expand our footprints in the seventh major city in India, where people can submit their Schengen visa applications for travel to the Czech Republic by going to the visa centre of VFS Global. Like always, we strive to fulfill on our promises. And I will continue this journey of building convenient ways to ensure seamless travel to Czechia. Our endeavors sees no limit as we will announce the opening of additional Czech Visa Applications Centres soon.”



Commenting on the launch, Vinay Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer –Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, said, "We are pleased to further enhance the visa services network for the Czech Republic in India, through this modern visa application facility in Ahmedabad. The new centre will serve the ever-increasing volumes of visa applications for the Schengen country, and illustrates the emerging popularity of the Czech Republic as a tourist destination. We are confident that the introduction of professional and hassle-free Czech Republic visa services in Ahmedabad will be well-received by aspiring travellers from this city.”



Key features of the centre include:

Convenient and central location

Skilled staff well-versed with the local language to handle applications and queries

Extended operating hours enabling visitors to submit applications at their time of convenience

100% secure handling of passports, documents and personal information

Doorstep delivery of passports

Dedicated website for easy access to information including visa categories, requirements, checklist, applicable fees, visa status update Key features of the centre include:

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter