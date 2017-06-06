Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS VFS Global to launch five Georgia Visa Application Centres in India Delhi centre to be operational from June 23 Global visa processing service provider-VFS Global along with Archil Dzuliashvili, Ambassador of Georgia to India, announced the launch of five new Georgia Visa Application Centres covering the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.



Addressing the press at the launch, he said, “We invite Indian travellers to explore the four-season destination of Georgia. To facilitate easy access, we have now handed over our visa processing to VFS global. They plan to open six new Georgia Visa Application Centres pan India. The Delhi centre will be operational from June 23 and the launch dates for rest of the centres are yet to be finalised.”



In 2016, Georgia witnessed 350,000 Indian travellers, out of which 2000 were students. The Government of Georgia recently signed an Air Service Agreement with Ministry of Civil Aviation in India. Now on the Georgian Government will initiate talks with the airlines in India to launch flights from six Indian cities to any Georgian destination (as per open sky policy), confirmed Dzuliashvili.



The Georgia Visa Application Centre in Delhi will be located at the Joint Visa Application Centre at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station on Baba Kharag Singh Marg in Delhi.



The inauguration was followed by a Georgian wine tasting session. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter