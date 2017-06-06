VFS Global to launch five Georgia Visa Application Centres in India

Global visa processing service provider-VFS Global
along with Archil Dzuliashvili, Ambassador of Georgia to India,
announced the launch of five new Georgia Visa Application Centres
covering the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.
Addressing the press at the launch, he said, “We invite Indian
travellers to explore the four-season destination of Georgia. To
facilitate easy access, we have now handed over our visa processing to
VFS global. They plan to open six new Georgia Visa Application Centres
pan India. The Delhi centre will be operational from June 23 and the
launch dates for rest of the centres are yet to be finalised.”
In 2016, Georgia witnessed 350,000 Indian travellers, out of
which 2000 were students. The Government of Georgia recently signed an
Air Service Agreement with Ministry of Civil Aviation in India. Now on
the Georgian Government will initiate talks with the airlines in India
to launch flights from six Indian cities to any Georgian destination (as
per open sky policy), confirmed Dzuliashvili.
The Georgia Visa Application Centre in Delhi will be located at
the Joint Visa Application Centre at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station on
Baba Kharag Singh Marg in Delhi.
The inauguration was followed by a Georgian wine tasting session.