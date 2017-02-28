Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS VFS relocates Chinese Visa Application Service Center from Saket to CP in Delhi Inaugurates France Visa Application Centre in Pune Expanding its presence at the Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi, VFS recently announced the relocation of the Chinese Visa Application Service Center from Saket to the above location. To further boost the China Government’s efforts to promote tourism, travellers can also avail of luxury travel products and some exclusive experiences through ‘China in Luxury’ outlet at the same centre.



The centre was inaugurated by Luo Zhaohui, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to India, Wei Xiaodong, Vice Director-General, Service Bureau for the Foreign Ministry and Overseas Missions of the People’s Republic of China and Zubin Karkaria, Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group. The event was also attended by other key members from the Government of the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of P.R. China in India and VFS Global.



Talking to TravelBiz Monitor, Karkaria added, “We are trying to create the finest first impression about what travellers can look forward to in China.”



In another development, the France Visa Application Centre was also formally inaugurated by Yves Perrin, Consul General of France in Mumbai in Viman Nagar, Pune. He highlighted, “France has a lot to offer to the discerning traveller, be it in education, business or pleasure. I would like to highlight the impressive rise of 261% in the number of visa applications between 2015 and 2016 in Pune with almost 6000 applications.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



