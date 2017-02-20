Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Vietnam Embassy organises Tourism & Aviation Roadshow in Delhi The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in association with VietJet Air, travel industry partners from Vietnam and OM Tourism organised Vietnam Travel Mission under the theme “Vietnam – Amazing destination for Indian tourists” in Delhi recently.



In his welcoming speech, Ton Sinh Thanh, Ambassador of Vietnam in India said that approximately 66,000 Indian tourists visited Vietnam in 2015, with an average of 32% growth annually from 2010-2015, but this still remains a small number compared to the number of Indian tourists who travel overseas every year.



He invited the tour operators and travel agents from New Delhi and NCR to take initiative to promote Vietnam as a tourist destination. He also spoke about the marketing campaign, which includes several activities such as roadshows, participation in fairs and exhibitions. FAM trip will be organised during this year to showcase Vietnam as a safe, friendly and attractive destination. He also recalled the historic links between India and Vietnam.



Ambassador said, “After nearly 30 years of renovation, from a country heavily damaged by the war, Vietnam has become one of the most dynamic economies in the region. India and Vietnam are celebrating 45 years of establishment of diplomatic ties this year. The close and cordial relations have their historical roots in the common struggle for liberation from foreign rule and the national struggle for independence. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and President Ho Chi Minh led peoples in the courageous struggle against colonialism.” He mentioned that VietJet Air is planning code sharing direct flight between Delhi and Ho Chi Minh City scheduled in July 2017 which will definitely add more traffic from India to Vietnam.



Nguyen Bac Toan, Deputy Commercial Manager, VietJet Air gave an exciting presentation on the direct flight between Delhi and Ho Chi Minh city scheduled for July 2017. He was positive in his words while briefing about the new launch.



The event continued with a presentation by the other DMCs, Saigon Tourist Travel Services Co., Indochina Tourists & Trade Co. Ltd., Hanoi Redtours Joint Stock Company, ICS Travel Group and Victoria Tour and General Commercial Company. It witnessed an active participation from several trade partners, travel consultants, major tour operators and media. During the roadshow the delegation from Vietnam interacted with the local travel agents. The event ended with a B2B, networking session and a lucky draw.



