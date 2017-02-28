Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh records 24% increase in Indian arrivals in 2016 The largest city in Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh has been attracting 50% of the inbound arrivals to Vietnam. Last year, the city recorded 51,544 Indian travellers which was a 24% increase over the previous year, said Judy, Representative, Ho Chi Minh Tourism at the Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Tourism Roadshow in Delhi recently.



The event was organised by Vietnam Embassy in association with Victoria Tour & General Commercial Company Limited and was supported by seven Vietnamese travel suppliers. It was attended by about 100 travel agents and tour operators.



Tran Quang Tuyen, Minister, DMC, Vietnam Embassy (Deputy Chief of the Mission) highlighted that Vietjet, an international low-cost airline from Vietnam, is all set to launch a daily non-stop flight connecting Delhi to Ho Chi Minh in 5.5 hours from July 2017 onwards. He added that this will definitely add more traffic from India to Vietnam.



Talking to TravelBiz Monitor, Tuyen said, “The upcoming direct connection will further boost arrivals from India to Vietnam. We are also trying to persuade the Vietnam Tourism Ministry to open a representation office in India. As of now, we plan to enhance the awareness on destination Vietnam through roadshows. Last year we did 10 roadshows pan India and in the early months of 2017 itself, this is our second roadshow in India.”



Clearing the air, Pruthi Ranjan, Market Manager-India, Victoria Tour & General Commercial Company Limited said, "Indian travellers are under the impression that Vietnam has less of nightlife whereas both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city have amazing nightlife. These places can also be considered for incentive travel, honeymoon travel and Golf Tourism."



