Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh records 24% increase in Indian arrivals in 2016

The largest city in Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh has been
attracting 50% of the inbound arrivals to Vietnam. Last year, the city
recorded 51,544 Indian travellers which was a 24% increase over the
previous year, said Judy, Representative, Ho Chi Minh Tourism at the
Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Tourism Roadshow in Delhi recently.
The
event was organised by Vietnam Embassy in association with Victoria Tour
& General Commercial Company Limited and was supported by seven
Vietnamese travel suppliers. It was attended by about 100 travel agents
and tour operators.
Tran Quang Tuyen, Minister, DMC, Vietnam Embassy (Deputy Chief
of the Mission) highlighted that Vietjet, an international low-cost
airline from Vietnam, is all set to launch a daily non-stop flight
connecting Delhi to Ho Chi Minh in 5.5 hours from July 2017 onwards. He
added that this will definitely add more traffic from India to Vietnam.
Talking to TravelBiz Monitor, Tuyen said, “The upcoming direct
connection will further boost arrivals from India to Vietnam. We are
also trying to persuade the Vietnam Tourism Ministry to open a
representation office in India. As of now, we plan to enhance the
awareness on destination Vietnam through roadshows. Last year we did 10
roadshows pan India and in the early months of 2017 itself, this is our
second roadshow in India.”
Clearing the air, Pruthi Ranjan, Market Manager-India, Victoria
Tour & General Commercial Company Limited said, “Indian travellers
are under the impression that Vietnam has less of nightlife whereas both
Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city have amazing nightlife. These places can
also be considered for incentive travel, honeymoon travel and Golf
Tourism.”