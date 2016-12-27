Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Visit California concludes Luxury Workshops in New Delhi & Mumbai In the effort to continue inspiring storytelling and expand luxury products for California, Visit California in partnership with FRHI Hotels & Resorts conducted a Luxury Workshop in Delhi and Mumbai in December 2016. The workshop targeted travel companies focusing on luxury and high-end travellers. A total of 38 agents attended the workshop.



Senior agents from selected travel companies in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad were invited to be part of the workshop. It was a closed door session to discuss various high-end destinations and experiences in California including what’s new.



The focus of the workshop was to give product update to agents who are specialised in handling niche travellers. The workshop included product updates from destinations such as Palm Springs, Los Angeles County (Including Beverly Hills/ Santa Monica), Big Sur, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Sonoma, Napa, and Orange County etc.

