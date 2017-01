Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS VisitBritian appoints Vikas Sheth as Country Manager, India Vikas Sheth has been appointed as the Country Manager of VisitBritian in India. He will be based in Mumbai (VisitBritain’s new headquarters in India) from February onwards.



This was announced at the Destination Britain India 2017 event held at Hyatt Regency in Pune yesterday.



Sheth is currently working in the VisitBritian High Commission in Delhi.



