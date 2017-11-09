VisitFlanders to shift their focus to more corporate and business travel from India

VisitFlanders, the official destination marketing agency of the dominant Flemish region of Belgium, along with other regional tourism boards of the country like VisitBrussels, Wallonia Tourism, as part of their new marketing strategy in India market will target the corporate and business travel in coming years. This is a marked shift from the conventional “general promotion targeting leisure” employed so far by these agencies in the India market, said Dr Peter De Wilde, CEO, VisitFlanders and Member of European Travel Commission. He was speaking to media after the Educational Travel Seminar organised to mark the State visit to India of the King and Queen of Belgium to India in Delhi.





He said that the decision to shift the focus from leisure to business and corporate travel is a “conscious choice” considering the large scale investment that has happened in revamping the meeting and conference infrastructure in the country over the last few years. “We are in the heart of Europe and therefore is the best location to explore business opportunities with Europe,” he said.





When asked about direct connectivity between the destinations which is integral to MICE, Wilde said that while they understand the constraints of direct connectivity especially from Delhi, it is only one of the factors that decide travel decisions, but not the only one. “We are keen to see direct connectivity is reestablished between Delhi and Brussels. It’s a matter of time,” he said. Brussels Airlines operates six frequencies in a week between Mumbai and Brussels since March this year. Emirates, Etihad, and European carriers like Lufthansa all offer excellent connectivity through their respective hubs to destinations in Belgium, he said.





However, he conceded that there has been a dip in business travel from India since Jet Airways shifted their European hub from Brussels to Amsterdam.





“Our promotions in the India market in the coming months will be targeted at hi-end FIT and big MICE groups,” he said. Dr Wilde said that the government has invested heavily in MICE infrastructure in the country. “We have recently opened the Antwerp Convention Centre, and developing similar infrastructure in Ghent, Leuven, and other places. We ensure that infrastructure is put in place before promotions,” he said.





He said that there has been a healthy growth in terms of Indian overnights to Belgium in the last few years which is at par with the competition in Europe. As a member of the European Travel Commission, Dr Wilde said that India is the most “comfortable market” to do business with and would recommend travel engagement programmes in the format of ‘Europe-China Tourism Year’ which is scheduled next year for India as well.