Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS VisitScotland concludes Business Development Mission in Mumbai



According to Kirsten Spence, Market Manager - India, Middle East & Australasia, Market Strategy & Development, VisitScotland, “We are in India to promote Scotland as a must-visit destination. Britain is a popular destination among the Indian travellers so we want to encourage them to move ahead and visit Scotland. From incentives to weddings to families to FITs, we are witnessing growth in every segment from Indian travellers.”



“This is the biggest sales mission to promote Scotland in India. We recorded around 35,000 Indian travellers last year, with average stay of 13 nights. VisitScotland expects double digit growth in arrivals to Scotland from the fastest growing outbound travellers market,” Spence added.



With Middle Eastern airlines like Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Turkish Airlines offering convenient connections to Scotland from India, VisitScotland is looking at showcasing country’s scenery, rich history and culture along with ever popular whisky and castle trails.



The delegation of 10 Scottish suppliers included Cashel Travel (Edinburgh); Kandala Travel (Glasgow, London & Hyderabad); The Spires (Luxury serviced apartments in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen); CHR Travel (Essex); Golden Tours (London); Go2 UK Travels (London); Worldwide DMC Ltd (London); Globus (London); Belmond (London, Edinburgh) and Nira Caledonia (Edinburgh-based luxury hotel).



VisitScotland, the National Tourist Organisation (NTO) of Scotland, in partnership with Etihad Airways held a roadshow at Shiro in Mumbai on Thursday as a part of Business Development Mission in India, an emerging overseas source market for the destination. The roadshow comprised a delegation of 10 Scottish suppliers conducting one to one interactions with members of travel trade in Mumbai. The delegates were on a two-week visit to India.According to Kirsten Spence, Market Manager - India, Middle East & Australasia, Market Strategy & Development, VisitScotland, “We are in India to promote Scotland as a must-visit destination. Britain is a popular destination among the Indian travellers so we want to encourage them to move ahead and visit Scotland. From incentives to weddings to families to FITs, we are witnessing growth in every segment from Indian travellers.”“This is the biggest sales mission to promote Scotland in India. We recorded around 35,000 Indian travellers last year, with average stay of 13 nights. VisitScotland expects double digit growth in arrivals to Scotland from the fastest growing outbound travellers market,” Spence added.The delegation of 10 Scottish suppliers included Cashel Travel (Edinburgh); Kandala Travel (Glasgow, London & Hyderabad); The Spires (Luxury serviced apartments in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen); CHR Travel (Essex); Golden Tours (London); Go2 UK Travels (London); Worldwide DMC Ltd (London); Globus (London); Belmond (London, Edinburgh) and Nira Caledonia (Edinburgh-based luxury hotel). Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter