Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS VisitScotland renews agreement with VisitFlanders VisitScotland has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to share best practice with one of its European counterparts. Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, witnessed the signing of the renewed agreement by Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of the national tourism organisation, and Peter De Wilde, CEO of VisitFlanders, at the Scottish Parliament.



The Belgian region is a world leader in social tourism, helping 150,000 disadvantaged people a year to enjoy a break. The existing MoU between the tourism organisations helped inspire VisitScotland’s own delivery of two successful social tourism pilots in 2016, which last year helped 979 people get a much-needed short break or day trip in Scotland.



Hyslop said, “I am delighted to see VisitScotland engaging so successfully with our European counterparts, raising Scotland’s profile and at the same time exchanging best practice for mutual benefit. This information sharing agreement with VisitFlanders is a great example of co-operation, with tangible benefits on both sides.”



Roughead said, “We want to make it as easy as possible for people from all backgrounds to discover Scotland. With this renewed Memorandum of Understanding between VisitScotland and VisitFlanders, we hope that the Scottish tourism industry will work with us to follow VisitFlanders’ lead and help even more underprivileged people to enjoy the holiday they truly deserve.”



Wilde said, “Our expertise on this is something we are happy to share with our Scottish counterparts. From my perspective, we have been inspired by VisitScotland's world-class approach to quality development. As official tourism bodies facing similar challenges in a rapidly changing tourism environment, this exchange is a mutually beneficial partnership.”



The agreement follows a similar MoU VisitScotland signed with the Icelandic Tourist Board last year. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter