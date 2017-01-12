Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS VisitScotland to organise 5-city Business Development Mission in India VisitScotland, the National Tourist Organisation (NTO), in partnership with Etihad Airways, will be conducting a two-week business development mission in the emerging market of India. This is in conjunction with the group’s attendance at VisitBritain’s three-day Destination Britain India event in Pune.



The roadshow comprising 10 Scottish suppliers will be held in Delhi on January 17 at Qla and in Mumbai on January 19 at SHIRO. In addition to the main schedule, representatives from VisitScotland and the other companies will also conduct meetings with key partners in Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad.



The companies joining VisitScotland on its business development mission to India are Cashel Travel (Edinburgh); Kandala Travel (Glasgow, London & Hyderabad); The Spires (Luxury serviced apartments in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen); CHR Travel (Essex); Golden Tours (London); Go2 UK Travels (London); Worldwide DMC Ltd (London); Globus (London); Belmond (London, Edinburgh) and Nira Caledonia (Edinburgh based luxury hotel).



The VisitScotland business development mission will give companies such as Go2 UK Travels, a destination management firm which has reported a 200% increase in Indian visitors to Scotland in recent years, the opportunity to hold face-to-face meetings with up to 400 key tour operators in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.



Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive, VisitScotland, said, “VisitScotland supports industry in their aspirations to internationalise and to attract more business and income from global markets. India is an important emerging market for Scottish tourism and this business development mission – our first of 2017 – will allow tourism businesses to meet face to face with tour operators. It will provide our partners with an excellent platform to showcase their products and we look forward to welcoming more Indian visitors to Scotland as a result.”



Khushboo Shah, Founder and Director, Go2 UK Travels, a firm which focuses on specialised packages and tours exclusively for Indian travellers and Indian travel agents, said: “The modern Indian traveller is looking for natural beauty, untouched landscapes, luxury hotels, great food, great whisky and friendly/welcoming people. This makes Scotland an ideal destination for Indian travellers. We’ve seen a growth of over 200% year-on-year in Indian tourists travelling to Scotland. Whether it is corporate events, luxury travellers or everyday travellers, the demand is just growing for tours to Scotland. Our best sellers this year have been whisky trails and golf tours with luxury stays.”



Between 2013 and 2015, Scotland welcomed an average of 29,000 visitors from India, with the country's scenery, history, culture and whisky all proving particularly popular.



