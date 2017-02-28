Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS VisitScotland unveils new virtual reality app VisitScotland launched ScotlandVR, a virtual travel experience and the tourist board’s first step with interactive virtual map technology that allows people wherever they are in the world, to be fully immersed in this soulful destination.



Launched today, it is hoped the ScotlandVR app, which is available for all Android and Apple users to download for free on Google Play and Apple Store, will incite emotion, educate, and onward inspire more people to book a holiday to Scotland.



Research shows that 60% of searches for destination information come from mobile devices. This, coupled with virtual reality experiencing growth worldwide (forecasted numbers of VR users between now and 2018 set to grow by 400% to 170 million) creates a prime opportunity for Scotland to be discovered in a new and innovative way. A recent report by Greenlight VRshowed that travel and adventure VR content is the most sought after by consumers (74%), followed by movies and live-events.



Featuring state-of-the art 360° imagery and footage, users start their journey in a virtual glen complete with the lustful sound of moo-ing Highland Cow, crackling fire and bellowing stag. From there, they can jump into a map of Scotland and experience 26 unique attractions covering every region of the country.



The whole environment can be experienced in Stereoscopic 3D when used with a Google Cardboard virtual reality headset, in 360° view using gyroscope phone technology or by touchscreen also in phone mode. The app launches with 26 attractions including the famous Edinburgh Castle, Glenfinnan Viaduct, National Wallace Monument and Cairngorms National Park. Future phases of the software will see attractions added through refreshed content.



In another update, Scotland’s top VisitScotland Quality Assured visitor attractions welcomed an incredible 19.2 million people in 2016, up by over a million on the previous year. The figure, released by the Moffat Centre at Glasgow Caledonian University, covers the top twenty paid for and top fifteen free attractions which currently participate in the VisitScotland Quality Assurance scheme. The same sites attracted 18.1 million visitors in 2015. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



