Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS We are promoting Indonesia beyond Bali in India: Consul General Having recorded a growth of more than 30% during the 11 months from January to November 2016 in tourists from India, Indonesia is now looking at attracting visitors to destinations beyond Bali, and showcase the country as an attractive water sports and golfing destination. Talking about this, Saut Siringoringo, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia, Mumbai, said, “We are focusing on promoting Indonesia beyond Bali in the Indian market. Out of 12 million tourists to Indonesia from across the globe, only 4.4 million visited Bali last year. This shows that the country has much more to offer a new as well as a mature traveller.”



The Consul General said that besides the metro cities, they are witnessing travellers from cities like Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in Gujarat undertaking trips to Indians. “After leisure travel, MICE is a growing segment from the Indian market. Increasingly, we are witnessing interest for weddings and golfing because globally, Indonesia is a popular golfing destination.”



Recently, the national carrier of Indonesia, Garuda Indonesia started operating flights to Mumbai via Bangkok. The Consul General is hopeful of enhanced flights to Delhi and Ahmedabad in the near future.



