Wilderness Safaris eyes Indian market; appoints Renuka Natu as India Representative

In a clear indication of its focus on the Indian market this year, Africa-based eco-tourism operator Wilderness Safaris has recently appointed Renuka Natu as its Representative in India. Wilderness Safaris is a safari tour operator with camps located in Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia.





Speaking about the Indian market, Natu said that India is constantly evolving and Indians are always open to newer destinations. The travel trade in India invests time and effort in updating themselves about new destinations. “Africa has gradually started receiving its share of Indian visitors. Agents have been enquiring about Botswana and Namibia too, since their clients have been requesting for these destinations. Hence, the market in India is now ready to explore and discover these destinations offered by Wilderness Safaris and we feel the time is right,” said Natu.





In India, Wilderness Safaris is targeting FITs, mostly in the high-end segment. “The destinations offered by Wilderness Safaris are excellent for honeymooners as well as families with children,” she said. Plans are afoot to promote products of Wilderness Safaris among the travel trade in India meticulously through interaction and training. “We plan to promote the Wilderness Safaris through one on one interaction with the travel trade. Also, training the trade will be paramount on our agenda,” Natu said. She added that they take extra efforts to train and educate those trade partners who are keen to offer Africa to their clients. “These destinations are not very common, hence a bit of handholding with a few initial bookings is always required, and the Wilderness team is glad to offer support.”





Talking about air connectivity, Natu said that any airline operating flights to Johannesburg in South Africa will be a good option for reaching Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia. “Going forward Ethiopian Airlines will work as a good connection since it flies ex Mumbai and Delhi, and also connects several points within Africa,” she exhorted.