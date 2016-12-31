Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Witness Sydney bring in New Year celebrations live Viewers from across the world can now witness and be part of the magnificent New Year’s firework celebrations in Sydney through Facebook Live and join the conversation on #SydNYE. Midnight comes earlier to Sydney than almost any other major international city, so cameras from around the world are trained on the city as its dramatic firework extravaganza unfolds.



This year the city of Sydney is getting ready to celebrate in style one of the largest, most technologically advanced fireworks displays in the world. The 2016 midnight firework display will reach a potential global audience of more than 10.2 million Facebook followers, further reiterating Sydney’s position as the New Year’s Eve capital of the world. The celebrations and fireworks will be telecasted live at on Dec 31 at 6:29pm.



Sydney is one of the world’s most stunning places to ring in the new-year. The city’s spectacular harbour foreshore is packed with more than a million and a half locals and visitors watching a breath taking display of fireworks and light shows at 9pm and midnight. Festivities are centred on the Sydney Harbour Bridge with its famous waterfall of fire and fireworks shooting off the Sydney Opera House. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



