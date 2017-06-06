Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Yas Island expects 250mn visitors by 2022 Yas Island Abu Dhabi is looking at welcoming 250 million visitors by 2022, said Vice President of Sales of Farah Experiences, Bruno Wiley. “In 2016, Yas Island recorded nearly 23-24 million visitors, which is a huge jump for a six-year old island. India has maintained its position as the top most source market for Yas Island since the past three years, followed by China, Europe and GCC countries.” Wiley was speaking at the Yas Island roadshow in Mumbai at Hyatt Regency last evening.



From India, Yas Island is seeing good demand from FITs, group departures and MICE travellers. “Besides the metro cities, we are now focusing on Tier-II markets in India that are driving growth,” Wiley said. Farah Experiences is working with more than 10 key trade partners in India and jointly promoting Yas Island with Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi).



Talking about the arrival statistics from India, Bejan Dinshaw, Country Manager - India, TCA Abu Dhabi, said, “In 2016, we recorded an 18% year on year growth in Indian passport holders checking into the hotels of Abu Dhabi. The demonetisation exercise impact business, resulting in an 8% year on year growth in November 2016. However, the business bounced back in December, recording 15% growth year on year.”



