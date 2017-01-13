Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Yas Island opens window for sponsorship opportunities until Jan 24 Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is looking to host exciting events that will support it in celebrating Abu Dhabi’s cultural diversity, driving overnight visitation to the island and creating economic impact for the destination. Destination Yas Island has opened an inaugural window of opportunity to event organisers based locally and internationally who are interested in applying for sponsorship to host their event on Yas Island, to help encourage people to visit, dine, shop and stay on the island.



The window closing on January 24, 2017 will provide the opportunity for event organisers to secure sponsorship from Miral, for events being held between July 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018 eligible to apply.



Organisers are encouraged to submit an event sponsorship application by visiting the Yas Island website. Miral will then invite organisers to submit a detailed event concept proposal, with final sponsorship decisions being advised by February 2017.



Possible event venues include: du Arena, du Forum, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Gateway Park, MAD on Yas Island, Yas Links, Yas Mall, Yas Marina, Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.



Sponsorship applications are subject to Miral's terms and conditions.



