Home Project Watch - Hospitality Details PROJECT WATCH - HOSPITALITY Jewel Classic Hotels to set up second property in Karnal Karnal-based Jewel Classic Hotels will set up its second hotel property at Karnal, Haryana, by end-2009. The property, which is under construction at a prime location on National Highway 1, will be the first five-star property of the Group. The hotel will come up on eight acres of land and will consist of 140 rooms.



Manbeer Chaudhary, Managing Director, Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt. Ltd. said, “The hotel will have a 2.50 lakh square feet area with a commercial space of 32,000 square feet. In Haryana, we are free to use 15 per cent of our total FAR for commercial purposes.” About the hotel having a spa, convention facilities and multi-cuisine restaurants, Chaudhary said, “We want to take the advantage of our proximity to New Delhi. Therefore, we will promote the hotel by offering special weekend packages.” The Group is in talks with international brands like Hilton, Sheraton, and Carlson for franchise agreements for the upcoming hotel. Jewel Classic Hotels currently has a four-star property in Karnal with around 45 deluxe executive class rooms and ten suites.



