STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Round Up Details ROUND UP Coffee Table Book on Telangana presented to President of India Coffee Table Book on Telangana presented to President of India A coffee table book on Telangana was presented to Pranab Kumar Mukherjee, President of India by K Chandrashekar Rao, CM, Telangana recently. Titled ‘The Kohinoor of India’, the pictorial souvenir captures the legacy of Telangana, which has a treasure trove of religious, cultural, historical and geographical gems. Photographer Varun Joshi has prepared the coffee table book, with the support of the Telangana Tourism. A coffee table book on Telangana was presented to Pranab Kumar Mukherjee, President of India by K Chandrashekar Rao, CM, Telangana recently. Titled ‘The Kohinoor of India’, the pictorial souvenir captures the legacy of Telangana, which has a treasure trove of religious, cultural, historical and geographical gems. Photographer Varun Joshi has prepared the coffee table book, with the support of the Telangana Tourism.



FAM trip for Indian tour operators to Seoul Korean Air, the flag carrier of South Korea and Acumen Overseas - GSA for Korean Air (India) recently organised a familiarisation (FAM) trip for tour operators, travel agents and corporate to experience the hospitality of Korean Air and to explore the popular tourist attractions of Seoul, Korea. Korean Air, the flag carrier of South Korea and Acumen Overseas - GSA for Korean Air (India) recently organised a familiarisation (FAM) trip for tour operators, travel agents and corporate to experience the hospitality of Korean Air and to explore the popular tourist attractions of Seoul, Korea.



Akquasun Holidays hosts FAM trip for Indian travel agents Akquasun Holidays, Air Seychelles and Hilton Group of hotels jointly hosted a familarisation trip to Seychelles for travel agents from Mumbai and Ahmedabad to educate them on the destination, product and the airline. Akquasun Holidays, Air Seychelles and Hilton Group of hotels jointly hosted a familarisation trip to Seychelles for travel agents from Mumbai and Ahmedabad to educate them on the destination, product and the airline.



L-R: Sudhir Panchal, Project Manager, Vande Mataram Museum; Chetan Shah, Chairman, Ashapura Group; Anirudha Naffrey, Architect, Vande Mataram Museum.



India’s first 4D museum to be launched in Bhuj, Gujarat As a part of its CSR activity, Ashapura Group will launch India’s first 4D museum, Vande Mataram, in Bhuj, Gujurat built exclusively on Indian Freedom Struggle. The museum comprises of 400 lights, video mapping, state of art, integrated audio system to create real life experience providing an immersive environment, where one can actually feel the action.



As a part of its CSR activity, Ashapura Group will launch India’s first 4D museum, Vande Mataram, in Bhuj, Gujurat built exclusively on Indian Freedom Struggle. The museum comprises of 400 lights, video mapping, state of art, integrated audio system to create real life experience providing an immersive environment, where one can actually feel the action.







Sapphire Ventures organises FAM tour to South Africa Sapphire Ventures took its maiden experiential familiarisation tour to South Africa in association with its DMC partner Southern Africa 360 and South African Tourism board along with its supporting agents. The tour was for 10 days to provide a complete destination experience of South Africa for travel agents. Sapphire Ventures took its maiden experiential familiarisation tour to South Africa in association with its DMC partner Southern Africa 360 and South African Tourism board along with its supporting agents. The tour was for 10 days to provide a complete destination experience of South Africa for travel agents. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter