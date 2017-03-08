|
Wednesday, 08 March, 2017, 14 : 24 PM [IST]
Glimpses of GTC networking
L-R: Paramjit Bawa, Country Head, India, Destination New South Wales; Rajiv Duggal, Sunil
Kallyat, Regional Manager-Western India, Emirates; Guldeep Singh Sahni, President, OTOAI
& MD, Weldon Tours & Travels Pvt. Ltd; Vishal Bhatia, B2B Manager – India VisitBritain
Iqbal Mulla, Chief Council, Global Tourism
Council
As GTC is playing the role of a facilitator and motivator
for growing business and connecting like-minded people,
we invited prospective audience to network over an
informal set-up after a long day of business at IITT. The
event was a good platform and saw buyers and exhibitors
converge on a single platform from different parts of the
world for candid conversations.
B.A. Rahim, Group Director & CEO, Akquasun Holidays; Sunil Kallyat, Regional Manager-Western India, Emirates;
Iqbal Mulla, Chief Council, GTC; Kishore .K.V., President, SIGTOA (South India Global Tour Operators Association)
Rajiv Duggal, Deputy Chief Council, Global
Tourism Council
The networking event was an important opportunity to
reach out to the travel trade to showcase GTC’s role as an
advisor. IITT gave the Council an excellent platform as
Knowledge Partner, and we are thankful to Akquasun’s
support to the Council. It was a networking evening with
business and fun in mind, where we could interact with
everyone after back to back meetings.
|L-R: Iqbal Mulla; Ajay Prakash, President, IIPT India; Burjis S
Mehta, CEO, Skyworld Tours & Travels (P) Ltd.;Manoj Singh, Country Head, India – Norwegian
Cruise Line India Private Limited with Vishal Bhatia
Sujit Nair, Founder & Group MD, Akquasun
Holidays Pvt. Ltd
It was a good initiative by GTC to organise a cocktail
and dinner for select trade fraternity members because
it created opportunities for networking over a relaxed
environment. The period was apt due to delegates
converging in Mumbai from across the world for IITT.
We were pleased with the opportunity to be one of the
leading sponsors of the networking event and there were
many fruitful discussions and interactions at the event.
L-R: Bharat Patil, Director, Raja Rani Travels Pvt. Ltd.; Sheldon
Santwan, Editor & COO, TravelBiz Monitor; Ankush Nijhawan,
MD, Nijhawan Group of Companies;Sujit Nair, Founder & Group MD, Akquasun
Holidays with Mohit Mewani, Exhibitions Director,
ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences Pvt. Ltd.
Mohit Mewani, Exhibitions Director, ABEC
It was a good initiative by the Global Tourism
Council to organise a networking evening around the IITT
exhibition, which inclined us to be an Associate Sponsor
for the same. It was well attended by some leading names
from the industry and they kept the spirits of the evening
high. All and in all it was a great evening.
PP Khanna, President, ADTOI with trade members
