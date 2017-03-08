Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Round Up Details ROUND UP Glimpses of GTC networking L-R: Paramjit Bawa, Country Head, India, Destination New South Wales; Rajiv Duggal, Sunil Kallyat, Regional Manager-Western India, Emirates; Guldeep Singh Sahni, President, OTOAI & MD, Weldon Tours & Travels Pvt. Ltd; Vishal Bhatia, B2B Manager – India VisitBritain



Iqbal Mulla, Chief Council, Global Tourism Council

As GTC is playing the role of a facilitator and motivator for growing business and connecting like-minded people, we invited prospective audience to network over an informal set-up after a long day of business at IITT. The event was a good platform and saw buyers and exhibitors converge on a single platform from different parts of the world for candid conversations.



B.A. Rahim, Group Director & CEO, Akquasun Holidays; Sunil Kallyat, Regional Manager-Western India, Emirates; Iqbal Mulla, Chief Council, GTC; Kishore .K.V., President, SIGTOA (South India Global Tour Operators Association)

Rajiv Duggal, Deputy Chief Council, Global Tourism Council

The networking event was an important opportunity to reach out to the travel trade to showcase GTC’s role as an advisor. IITT gave the Council an excellent platform as Knowledge Partner, and we are thankful to Akquasun’s support to the Council. It was a networking evening with business and fun in mind, where we could interact with everyone after back to back meetings.

L-R: Iqbal Mulla; Ajay Prakash, President, IIPT India; Burjis S Mehta, CEO, Skyworld Tours & Travels (P) Ltd.;Manoj Singh, Country Head, India – Norwegian Cruise Line India Private Limited with Vishal Bhatia

Sujit Nair, Founder & Group MD, Akquasun Holidays Pvt. Ltd

It was a good initiative by GTC to organise a cocktail and dinner for select trade fraternity members because it created opportunities for networking over a relaxed environment. The period was apt due to delegates converging in Mumbai from across the world for IITT. We were pleased with the opportunity to be one of the leading sponsors of the networking event and there were many fruitful discussions and interactions at the event.



L-R: Bharat Patil, Director, Raja Rani Travels Pvt. Ltd.; Sheldon Santwan, Editor & COO, TravelBiz Monitor; Ankush Nijhawan, MD, Nijhawan Group of Companies;Sujit Nair, Founder & Group MD, Akquasun Holidays with Mohit Mewani, Exhibitions Director, ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences Pvt. Ltd.



Mohit Mewani, Exhibitions Director, ABEC

It was a good initiative by the Global Tourism Council to organise a networking evening around the IITT exhibition, which inclined us to be an Associate Sponsor for the same. It was well attended by some leading names from the industry and they kept the spirits of the evening high. All and in all it was a great evening.

PP Khanna, President, ADTOI with trade members



