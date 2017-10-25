|
ICPB’s CIC brings the spotlight on India’s convention capital Hyderabad
Held in partnership with the Telangana
Government to portray Hyderabad as the
Convention Capital of India, the 2017 edition of
the Conventions India Conclave was successful
in showcasing the two leading MICE destinations
of India – the state-of-the-art Hyderabad
International Convention Centre and Ramoji
Film City, to the domestic and foreign buyers.
Though the turnout was better than the previous
year, however the quality in terms of content, as
expected from the apex body of MICE tourism,
was missing. Akansha Pandey reports.
The 10th Conventions India Conclave (CIC) themed
“Expanding the Boundaries – Mission Possible” at
the Hyderabad International Convention Centre
(HICC) witnessed a delegate turnout of 317 including
13 foreign (USA, Moscow, Paris, Europe, etc) and
118 domestic buyers excluding 50 exhibitors. Both
the MICE venues of HICC and Ramoji Film City
stole the show and many first-time visitors to the
city learnt about them in detail from August 29 to 31.
Chander Mansharamani, Vice Chairman, ICPB and Chairman, CIC
2017, exclaimed that CIC has gone to the next level with 40% increase
in hosted buyers and the doubling of overall delegate turnout. “We were
initially prepping to hold our annual event in Mumbai but as we shifted
our plan to HICC, we only had three month’s time. In such a short span,
we managed to handpick new and potential buyers,” he said.
Among the firsts, a 2km-long Green Walk was organised on the second
day of the convention where delegates sowed two plants and pledged to
go green. Mansharamani assured that from the next CIC, plastic bottles
won’t be used. “A beginning has been made with this ‘Green Walk’.
Even the stage backdrop was jute-made and saplings were given as a
token of appreciation to delegates. This will pay off in the longer run,”
he asserted.
With MoT heading ICPB, the industry has high expectations and pinned
hope on the association to play a much aggressive role. However, the event
lacked sheen due to numerous reasons. Undoubtedly, ICPB couldn’t have
asked for a better venue than HICC. Still the last years’ announcement of
E-Business Visitor Visa and Group Visa for MICE visitors is still to see the
light of the day. The change in constitution and opening of new chapters
is again something that is being announced from quite a few months.
All the exhibiting state tourism boards and above all, the Ministry itself,
had no MICE specific brochures for buyers. Chairman, ICPB made
a note of TravelBiz Monitor’s suggestion to have India Tourism MICE
specific brochure. Over and above, the mismanagement of logistics also
disappointed the delegates, especially media.
Last year, the foreign buyers weren’t even shown the host city.
Thankfully, this year they were taken on a one day post tour around the
city of Hyderabad. Speaking to TravelBiz Monitor, the foreign buyers said
in unison that when so much of investment is being made to host them
from far off source markets, an additional 2-3 day city tour or excursion
to nearby destinations should also be included in their itinerary. To this,
Mansharamani agreed saying that they will write to MICE players from
next year onwards to come forward and host foreign buyers post the
convention.
Addressing the inaugural session, Suman Billa, Chairman, ICPB and
Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, outlined that the constitution of
ICPB needs to be amended. A draft has already gone for legal clearances
and once we have it by the end of this fiscal, bidding for international
MICE events can be ensured in 50:50 partnerships between the Ministry
of Tourism and the State Tourism Boards. Tenders are also out to appoint
a consultancy for ensuring industry size, economic impact and statistical
research on MICE business in the country, he added. A bidding fund of
INR 200 crore will be set up in the next three to four years and states with
convention and visitors’ bureau will only be able to use it, confirmed
Billa.
When TravelBiz Monitor asked him on the last year’s announcement
at ICPB Convention on launching an e-business visitor visa and group
visa for MICE visitors, Billa explained, “Security concerns can’t be
compromised with. As Chairman, ICPB, I am always asking for more but
things are not so simple for the Ministry of Home Affairs while taking
such sensitive decisions. However, the medical visa, which brings a big
group movement, has been brought under the electronic framework with
revisions in the e-tourist visa. NITI Aayog recently
recommended a relaxation of conference
visa rules and has asked the government to
contemplate on the possibility of launching an
e-conference visa scheme under conditions.
Hence we are hopeful of more relaxations.”
In the upcoming Tourism Policy Incredible
India 2.0, we have cleared a media plan to
boost MICE Tourism. This won’t be a mass
advertising but a transactional one. BBC is
already working to make a MICE special film,
the creative of which is ready. ICPB is giving
their wishlist on where they want to advertise,
do their road shows and participate at events,
shared Billa.
In his welcome note at CIC’s inaugural,
Mansharamani confirmed that India stands
22nd globally and 4th in Asia in terms of
revenue generation through MICE tourism.
The average spend by a meeting traveller is
USD 1,500 while a foreign tourist spends USD 600 on an average when
he stays in India for four days. Moreover, as per industry figures, 85% of
the conferences comprise less than 1000 people and such a requirement
can be easily serviced by numerous cities and hotels pan India.
Going forward the association plans to open chapters in major metro
cities and seek ICCA membership. Mansharamani assured that eight
state governments (Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Madhya
Pradesh, etc) have become lifetime members of ICPB and post the change
in the constitution of the association, chapters will be launched.
Highlighting the tourist offerings of the state, Azmeera Chandulal,
Minister of Tourism, Government of Telengana, averred that in January
next year, the state will be celebrating a three-day long Medaram Jatara
Tribal Festival. The Minister also spoke about the scenic waterfalls,
Laknavaram Lake spanning 15,000 km and 40-50 temples of Kakatiya
dynasty showcasing great heritage value. Taking cue from the Minister’s
address, B. Venkateshan, IAS, Principal Secretary-Tourism, Government
of Telengana, informed delegates about the Numaish Shopping Festival
being held since 1938 and the Bathukamma Festival which is celebrated
by women for the well-being of the girl child.
SESSION: CONVERGENCE &
COLLABORATION
K V Nagendra Prasad, President, Indian
Exhibition Industry Association, started off
by highlighting that the exhibitions industry
is growing at a rate of 8% year on year and
the exhibitions business in India is said to
triple in the next five years. Sharing his views
on multinational companies getting into the
exhibition business, Ravinder Sethi, MD,
Rogers Worldwide, asserted that digitalisation
is complementing and not threatening the
exhibition business ecosystem and human
touch is here to stay.
Yogesh Mudras, MD, UBM India, too agreed
that this business is all about face to face
connect and technology will further propel the
growth with elements such as pre-meeting tool
and supplier contact exchange. He also added that today millennials
are also attending exhibitions in big numbers and hence we need to
think accordingly and generate required content. “We invest in content,
speakers and host experts. Going forward, we aim to address challenges
and get more tech-savvy. To further draw audience, we are trying to
elevate the status of the industry and offer a smoother experience,” he
shared.
Mansharamani outlined that Indian Embassies overseas must be
getting queries to organise events in India. The government should play
a bigger role in sensitising these embassies and India’s representatives in
the foreign markets, he urged.
