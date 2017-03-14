|
Tuesday, 14 March, 2017, 12 : 22 PM [IST]
Round Up
VFS relocates Chinese Visa Application Service Center in Delhi
VFS recently relocated its Chinese Visa Application Service Center from Saket to
Connaught Place, New Delhi. Through this outlet, travellers can also avail of luxury
travel products and some exclusive experiences through ‘China in Luxury’.
L-R: Vinay Malhotra, COO-Middle East & South Asia, VFS Global; Zubin Karkaria, CEO, Kuoni Group & CEO,
VFS Global, Luo Zhaohui, Ambassador of the Republic of China to India, & Wei Xiaodong, Vice Director-
General, Service Bureau for the Foreign Ministry and Overseas Missions of the People’s Republic of China
Recognition for Dream Cruises
Genting Hong Kong was honoured with the 2017 SATTE Award for
“Innovation in Cruise Marketing & Communications”. The award
recognises Genting Hong Kong’s newest cruise brand, Dream Cruises,
excellence in setting and executing a marketing strategy and major
innovation involving different online and offline media.
Naresh Rawal, VP – Sales, Star Cruises with Vinod Zutshi, former Secretary, Ministry
of Tourism, Govt. of India
Skal awards Hanneli Slabber
Hanneli Slabber, Country Manager - India, South African
Tourism, received the Skal International Karl Twiggs
Award 2016 for outstanding service in the travel & tourism
industry. The award was presented by Neil Els, South Africa
President, Skal, who was in India for the South African Tourism
roadshow.
ETAA’s first “Travel Agents Meet”
The Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA) organised its first
“Travel Agents Meet” in Hyderabad. There was a brief knowledge
session by Trawelltag initiated by Dev Karvat, MD, TrawellTag Cover-
More and conducted by Trainer, Aman Koushik. The event was graced
by Carl Dantas, Chairman Emeritus, ETAA, Jagat Mehta, President,
ETAA and other dignitaries from the association.
Air Canada unveils new livery inspired by Canada
Air Canada unveiled a bold new livery inspired by Canada for
its entire fleet, along with new uniforms for its employees, and
a new onboard menu. With the new livery providing a sleek,
contemporary backdrop, Air Canada premiered elegant charcoal
grey and black employee uniforms with red accents and
accessories by Canadian designer Christopher Bates.
TAT announces plans for 2017
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Mumbai hosted an exclusive
meet for the media to announce their plan for 2017 and the global
campaign for the Indian audiences. Srisuda Wanapinyosak, Deputy
Governor - International Marketing (Asia and the South Pacific), TAT
and brand ambassador for Thailand, Anusha Dandekar, presided the
occasion with their presence.
L-R: Soraya Homchuen, Director, TAT Mumbai, Anusha Dandekar and Srisuda Wanapinyosak
STB collaborates with Dharma Productions
Singapore Tourism Board (STB), together with SilkAir,
announced their close collaboration with Dharma Productions
for the Bollywood movie, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. The movie
features key scenes and songs filmed in Singapore.
L-R: Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, Varun Dhawan, Jagdish Bhojwani,
General Manager - India, SilkAir, GB Srithar, Regional Director - SAMEA, Singapore
Tourism Board, Alia Bhatt and film-maker Shashank Khaitan
CSTF organise networking event in
Delhi
Creating Synergy Among Travel Fraternity (CSTF)
organised a networking event in Delhi. CSTF is a travel
networking group promoted by Ajay Chhabria, MD, Intime
Travels, Rohit Shorey, Director, Destination Travel
Services and Siddharth Jain, Founder, click2travel.in.
