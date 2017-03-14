STRATEGY

VFS recently relocated its Chinese Visa Application Service Center from Saket to Connaught Place, New Delhi. Through this outlet, travellers can also avail of luxury travel products and some exclusive experiences through ‘China in Luxury’.



VFS recently relocated its Chinese Visa Application Service Center from Saket to Connaught Place, New Delhi. Through this outlet, travellers can also avail of luxury travel products and some exclusive experiences through 'China in Luxury'. L-R: Vinay Malhotra, COO-Middle East & South Asia, VFS Global; Zubin Karkaria, CEO, Kuoni Group & CEO, VFS Global, Luo Zhaohui, Ambassador of the Republic of China to India, & Wei Xiaodong, Vice Director- General, Service Bureau for the Foreign Ministry and Overseas Missions of the People's Republic of China







Recognition for Dream Cruises

Genting Hong Kong was honoured with the 2017 SATTE Award for “Innovation in Cruise Marketing & Communications”. The award recognises Genting Hong Kong’s newest cruise brand, Dream Cruises, excellence in setting and executing a marketing strategy and major innovation involving different online and offline media.



Genting Hong Kong was honoured with the 2017 SATTE Award for "Innovation in Cruise Marketing & Communications". The award recognises Genting Hong Kong's newest cruise brand, Dream Cruises, excellence in setting and executing a marketing strategy and major innovation involving different online and offline media. Naresh Rawal, VP – Sales, Star Cruises with Vinod Zutshi, former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India







Skal awards Hanneli Slabber

Hanneli Slabber, Country Manager - India, South African Tourism, received the Skal International Karl Twiggs Award 2016 for outstanding service in the travel & tourism industry. The award was presented by Neil Els, South Africa President, Skal, who was in India for the South African Tourism roadshow.











ETAA’s first “Travel Agents Meet”

The Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA) organised its first “Travel Agents Meet” in Hyderabad. There was a brief knowledge session by Trawelltag initiated by Dev Karvat, MD, TrawellTag Cover- More and conducted by Trainer, Aman Koushik. The event was graced by Carl Dantas, Chairman Emeritus, ETAA, Jagat Mehta, President, ETAA and other dignitaries from the association.







Air Canada unveils new livery inspired by Canada

Air Canada unveiled a bold new livery inspired by Canada for its entire fleet, along with new uniforms for its employees, and a new onboard menu. With the new livery providing a sleek, contemporary backdrop, Air Canada premiered elegant charcoal grey and black employee uniforms with red accents and accessories by Canadian designer Christopher Bates.















TAT announces plans for 2017

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Mumbai hosted an exclusive meet for the media to announce their plan for 2017 and the global campaign for the Indian audiences. Srisuda Wanapinyosak, Deputy Governor - International Marketing (Asia and the South Pacific), TAT and brand ambassador for Thailand, Anusha Dandekar, presided the occasion with their presence.



STB collaborates with Dharma Productions

Singapore Tourism Board (STB), together with SilkAir, announced their close collaboration with Dharma Productions for the Bollywood movie, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. The movie features key scenes and songs filmed in Singapore. L-R: Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, Varun Dhawan, Jagdish Bhojwani, General Manager - India, SilkAir, GB Srithar, Regional Director - SAMEA, Singapore Tourism Board, Alia Bhatt and film-maker Shashank Khaitan



Singapore Tourism Board (STB), together with SilkAir, announced their close collaboration with Dharma Productions for the Bollywood movie, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. The movie features key scenes and songs filmed in Singapore. L-R: Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, Varun Dhawan, Jagdish Bhojwani, General Manager - India, SilkAir, GB Srithar, Regional Director - SAMEA, Singapore Tourism Board, Alia Bhatt and film-maker Shashank Khaitan







CSTF organise networking event in Delhi

Creating Synergy Among Travel Fraternity (CSTF) organised a networking event in Delhi. CSTF is a travel networking group promoted by Ajay Chhabria, MD, Intime Travels, Rohit Shorey, Director, Destination Travel Services and Siddharth Jain, Founder, click2travel.in.



Creating Synergy Among Travel Fraternity (CSTF) organised a networking event in Delhi. CSTF is a travel networking group promoted by Ajay Chhabria, MD, Intime Travels, Rohit Shorey, Director, Destination Travel Services and Siddharth Jain, Founder, click2travel.in.



