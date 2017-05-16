Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Round Up Details ROUND UP Round up TrawellTag Cover-More organises Engagement Programme for ETAA agents in Jaipur







TrawellTag Cover-More recently conducted its flagship training programme – Travel Agents Engagement Programme for the members of Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA) in Jaipur. The session was conducted by Dev Karvat, CEO – Emerging Markets, Cover-More Group.







Jumpin Heights completes 50,000 Bungy Jumps







Jumpin Heights, India’s first extreme adventure zone and India’s highest bungy jumping platform successfully completed 50,000 Bungy Jumps. To mark this success, a gala event was organised that witnessed participation from over hundred jumpers, locals, and the ‘Dangal girls’ - Fatima Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, respectively.







Heavens Portfolio & Thai Airways host FAM trips to Cambodia and Bangkok







Heavens Portfolio and Thai Airways organised a joint trade familiarisation trip for Indian travel agents to Siem Reap in Cambodia and Bangkok. Belmond La Residence d’Angkor in Siem Reap and COMO Metropolitan in Bangkok hosted six travel agents from Delhi and Jaipur.







VITO India & AccorHotels organise seminar for travel agents







Visit Indonesia Tourism Office (VITO) India, in association with AccorHotels organised a seminar for travel agents in Delhi at Pullman, Aerocity. The objective of the seminar was to enlighten the travel trade partners about ‘Destinations beyond Bali’ and ‘Indonesia as an ever evolving destination’.







ITQ organises 4th edition of Student of the Year







InterGlobe Technology Quotient’s (ITQ) organised their fourth edition of Student of the Year programme which helps students to kick start their career in the travel industry and get recognised by the most prominent members of the sector. The Grand Finale of the Contest was organized in New Delhi on May 5, 2017. Sneh Parmar, Bhavesh Bhatia and Tanveen Kaur emerged victorious.







