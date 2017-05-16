|
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, 16 May, 2017, 16 : 15 PM [IST]
|
Round up
|
|
|
|
TrawellTag Cover-More organises Engagement Programme for
ETAA agents in Jaipur
TrawellTag Cover-More recently conducted its flagship training programme – Travel
Agents Engagement Programme for the members of Enterprising Travel Agents
Association (ETAA) in Jaipur. The session was conducted by Dev Karvat, CEO –
Emerging Markets, Cover-More Group.
|
Jumpin Heights completes 50,000 Bungy Jumps
Jumpin Heights, India’s first extreme adventure zone and India’s highest
bungy jumping platform successfully completed 50,000 Bungy Jumps. To
mark this success, a gala event was organised that witnessed participation
from over hundred jumpers, locals, and the ‘Dangal girls’ - Fatima Shaikh
and Sanya Malhotra, respectively.
|
Heavens Portfolio & Thai Airways host FAM trips to Cambodia
and Bangkok
Heavens Portfolio and Thai Airways organised a joint trade familiarisation trip
for Indian travel agents to Siem Reap in Cambodia and Bangkok. Belmond La
Residence d’Angkor in Siem Reap and COMO Metropolitan in Bangkok hosted six
travel agents from Delhi and Jaipur.
|
VITO India & AccorHotels organise seminar for travel
agents
Visit Indonesia Tourism Office (VITO) India, in association with
AccorHotels organised a seminar for travel agents in Delhi at Pullman,
Aerocity. The objective of the seminar was to enlighten the travel trade
partners about ‘Destinations beyond Bali’ and ‘Indonesia as an ever
evolving destination’.
|
ITQ organises 4th edition of Student of the Year
InterGlobe Technology Quotient’s (ITQ) organised their fourth edition of Student
of the Year programme which helps students to kick start their career in the travel
industry and get recognised by the most prominent members of the sector. The
Grand Finale of the Contest was organized in New Delhi on May 5, 2017. Sneh Parmar,
Bhavesh Bhatia and Tanveen Kaur emerged victorious.
|
|