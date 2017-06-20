|
Tuesday, 20 June, 2017, 16 : 12 PM [IST]
Round up
Brand USA concludes “Discover America” educational seminars
Brand USA successfully completed a string of educational seminars across 10
major cities in India. Held between November 2016 to April 2017, the Brand
USA ‘Discover America’ Educational Seminars had over 1000 travel agents
and tour operators from New Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad,
Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, in attendance.
MTPA hosts FAM trip for Indian wedding planners
Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) in collaboration with Air Mauritius hosted
a FAM trip for 10 top wedding planners from Western India. The aim was to showcase
Mauritius as a wedding destination and a step beyond – from inception to conception.
They visited several hotels, other venues suitable for holding Big Fat Indian Weddings and
interacted with service providers, including local tour operators, from this sector.
Arre launches its new show ‘Real High’ shot in Arunachal Pradesh
Arre organised an event to announce the launch of season one of ‘Real High’, its new
show, shot in the pristine locations of Arunachal Pradesh. P D Sona, Hon. Parliamentary
Secretary - Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh was the Guest of Honour for
the event. Renowned Indian television host Rannvijay SIngh, was the host of the show.
RezLive.com organises product seminar in Bangkok, Thailand
RezLive.com (A Product of Travel Designer Group) conducted the product seminar
in Bangkok, for travel agents and tour operators of Thailand. The product seminar
was attended by 80+ top travel partners of Thailand, wherein they were oriented
about the latest offerings of “RezLive.com” and “Dubai Reward Trip”, in which
the travel partners who get qualified after making the set amount of online/offline
bookings as per the t&c specified will be taken to Dubai on a reward trip.
Akquasun Group organises FAM trip for Qatar travel agents
Akquasun Group along with Qatar Airlines hosted a FAM for agents from
Qatar region to Seychelles. Agents stayed at Constance Ephelia Resort in
Mahe and Constance Le muria in Praslin. Supported by Seychelles Tourism
agents enjoyed the sightseeing during their stay in Seychelles.
