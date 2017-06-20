Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Round Up Details ROUND UP Round up Brand USA concludes “Discover America” educational seminars



Brand USA successfully completed a string of educational seminars across 10 major cities in India. Held between November 2016 to April 2017, the Brand USA ‘Discover America’ Educational Seminars had over 1000 travel agents and tour operators from New Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, in attendance.







MTPA hosts FAM trip for Indian wedding planners



Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) in collaboration with Air Mauritius hosted a FAM trip for 10 top wedding planners from Western India. The aim was to showcase Mauritius as a wedding destination and a step beyond – from inception to conception. They visited several hotels, other venues suitable for holding Big Fat Indian Weddings and interacted with service providers, including local tour operators, from this sector.







Arre launches its new show ‘Real High’ shot in Arunachal Pradesh



Arre organised an event to announce the launch of season one of ‘Real High’, its new show, shot in the pristine locations of Arunachal Pradesh. P D Sona, Hon. Parliamentary Secretary - Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh was the Guest of Honour for the event. Renowned Indian television host Rannvijay SIngh, was the host of the show.







RezLive.com organises product seminar in Bangkok, Thailand



RezLive.com (A Product of Travel Designer Group) conducted the product seminar in Bangkok, for travel agents and tour operators of Thailand. The product seminar was attended by 80+ top travel partners of Thailand, wherein they were oriented about the latest offerings of “RezLive.com” and “Dubai Reward Trip”, in which the travel partners who get qualified after making the set amount of online/offline bookings as per the t&c specified will be taken to Dubai on a reward trip.







Akquasun Group organises FAM trip for Qatar travel agents



Akquasun Group along with Qatar Airlines hosted a FAM for agents from Qatar region to Seychelles. Agents stayed at Constance Ephelia Resort in Mahe and Constance Le muria in Praslin. Supported by Seychelles Tourism agents enjoyed the sightseeing during their stay in Seychelles.







