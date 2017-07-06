STRATEGY

Dr. Mahesh Sharma address inaugural session on "Action Plan for Development of Cruise Tourism in India" Dr. Mahesh Sharma, MoS for Culture and Tourism (I/C), GoI, addressed the inaugural session of a workshop on "Action Plan for Development of Cruise Tourism in India", in New Delhi. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Shipping, GoI and Rashmi Verma, Secretary-Tourism, GoI were also present at the session.



GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) orders 100 A320neo aircraft GECAS, the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric has signed a firm order for 100 A320neo Family aircraft at the 52nd International Paris Air Show. GECAS has selected CFM’s LEAP-X engine for all 100 A320neo Family aircraft. This new order brings the total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by GECAS to almost 600 aircraft. Of these 220 are A320neo Family aircraft.



SpiceJet, Boeing announce commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes SpiceJet and Boeing signed a MoU for 40 737 MAX airplanes. The agreement, valued at approximately USD 4.74 billion at current list prices, is split evenly between 20 new orders for the 737 MAX 10 and conversions of 20 of the low-cost carrier’s 737 MAX 8 airplanes of its current order to 737 MAX 10s.



Tamarind Global shifts its office to Lower Parel Tamarind Global, a destination and event management company, shifted its office to Lower Parel in Mumbai. The company organised an office opening party for its staff and for its partners in the industry. The new office address of Tamarind Global is: A wing, 2nd Floor, Mafatlal Chambers, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai 400013.



Germany Visa Application Centre opens in Bengaluru The new Germany Visa Application Centre was formally inaugurated in Langford Town in Bengaluru. Margit Hellwig-Bötte, Consul General of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bengaluru, and Jürgen Pengel, Consul and Head of the Consular Department of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bengaluru, formally inaugurated the centre.



Garuda Indonesia awarded “The World’s Best Cabin Crew” Garuda Indonesia was awarded “The World’s Best Cabin Crew” for the fourth consecutive year from SkyTrax. In addition to that, Garuda Indonesia also reclaimed the ranks of “Top 10 Global Airlines”. The award was presented by Edward Plaisted, CEO, Skytrax to Pahala N Mansury, President and CEO, Garuda Indonesia at the “Skytrax World Airline Awards” event in Paris Air Show 2017.



Lords Hotels & Resorts observes World Blood Donors Day Lords Hotels & Resorts observed World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) across its hotels. As part of the initiative, the hotel chain campaigned in line with World Health Organisation’s (WHO) focus this year on blood donation in emergencies. Each of its hotel units tied up with the nearest blood bank and deposited blood which would be utilized for blood transfusion for emergency care.



U.S. Consulate General Mumbai celebrates Pride Month with rainbow lights U.S. Consulate General Mumbai lit up the Consulate facade in the rainbow colors of the Pride flag as part of the Pride Month celebrations in honor of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) communities in the United States and around the world. The colored lights were visible at the U.S. Consulate General Mumbai throughout June.



