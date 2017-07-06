|
|
|
|
|
|
Thursday, 06 July, 2017, 11 : 45 AM [IST]
|
Round Up
|
|
|
|
Dr. Mahesh Sharma address inaugural session on “Action
Plan for Development of Cruise Tourism in India”
Dr. Mahesh Sharma, MoS for Culture and Tourism (I/C), GoI,
addressed the inaugural session of a workshop on “Action Plan
for Development of Cruise Tourism in India”, in New Delhi. Nitin
Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Shipping,
GoI and Rashmi Verma, Secretary-Tourism, GoI were also present
at the session.
|
GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) orders 100 A320neo
aircraft
GECAS, the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General
Electric has signed a firm order for 100 A320neo Family aircraft at the
52nd International Paris Air Show. GECAS has selected CFM’s LEAP-X
engine for all 100 A320neo Family aircraft. This new order brings the
total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by GECAS to almost 600 aircraft.
Of these 220 are A320neo Family aircraft.
|
SpiceJet, Boeing announce commitment for 40 737 MAX
airplanes
SpiceJet and Boeing signed a MoU for 40 737 MAX airplanes. The
agreement, valued at approximately USD 4.74 billion at current list
prices, is split evenly between 20 new orders for the 737 MAX 10 and
conversions of 20 of the low-cost carrier’s 737 MAX 8 airplanes of
its current order to 737 MAX 10s.
|
Tamarind Global shifts its office to Lower Parel
Tamarind Global, a destination and event management company,
shifted its office to Lower Parel in Mumbai. The company
organised an office opening party for its staff and for its partners
in the industry. The new office address of Tamarind Global is: A
wing, 2nd Floor, Mafatlal Chambers, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel
(East), Mumbai 400013.
|
Germany Visa Application Centre opens in Bengaluru
The new Germany Visa Application Centre was formally inaugurated
in Langford Town in Bengaluru. Margit Hellwig-Bötte, Consul General
of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in
Bengaluru, and Jürgen Pengel, Consul and Head of the Consular
Department of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of
Germany in Bengaluru, formally inaugurated the centre.
|
Garuda Indonesia awarded “The World’s Best Cabin Crew”
Garuda Indonesia was awarded “The World’s Best Cabin Crew” for
the fourth consecutive year from SkyTrax. In addition to that, Garuda
Indonesia also reclaimed the ranks of “Top 10 Global Airlines”. The
award was presented by Edward Plaisted, CEO, Skytrax to Pahala N
Mansury, President and CEO, Garuda Indonesia at the “Skytrax World
Airline Awards” event in Paris Air Show 2017.
|
Lords Hotels & Resorts observes World Blood
Donors Day
Lords Hotels & Resorts observed World Blood Donor Day
(WBDD) across its hotels. As part of the initiative, the hotel
chain campaigned in line with World Health Organisation’s
(WHO) focus this year on blood donation in emergencies.
Each of its hotel units tied up with the nearest blood bank and
deposited blood which would be utilized for blood transfusion
for emergency care.
|
U.S. Consulate General Mumbai celebrates Pride
Month with rainbow lights
U.S. Consulate General Mumbai lit up the Consulate facade
in the rainbow colors of the Pride flag as part of the Pride
Month celebrations in honor of the lesbian, gay, bisexual,
transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) communities in the United
States and around the world. The colored lights were visible at
the U.S. Consulate General Mumbai throughout June.
|
|