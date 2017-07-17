Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Round Up Details ROUND UP Round Up ETAA organises informative session on GST Enterprising Travel Agent’s Association (ETAA) organised a session on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on June 16 at 20 downtown, Churchgate, Mumbai. The event saw an attendance of 75 plus travel agents. Yash Parmar, renowned CA with Gabhawala & Company conducted the informative session.



SriLankan Airlines hosts IATA Global Training Partner Conference 2017 SriLankan Airlines and the SriLankan Aviation College successfully hosted the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Global Training Partner Conference 2017 in Colombo for the first time. More than 150 delegates from 50 countries participated in the conference, which is organised each year by the IATA.



World Tapas Day celebrations in Mumbai World Tapas Day celebrations took place in Mumbai at Four Seasons Hotel on June 15. The event was organised and managed by the Tourism Office of Spain in India, Mumbai, along with Four Seasons Hotel and Cox&Kings India. The event was followed by a cooking show by the visiting Spanish Chef Alejandro Espinosa. Ignacio Ducasse Gutierrez, Tourism Counselor, Embassy of Spain in India and Director, Tourism Office of Spain in India, Mumbai with Masterchef India title-winner Chef Shipra Khanna.



SpiceJet launches its first ‘SpiceStyle’ retail store SpiceJet unveiled its first brand store for its newly launched e-commerce retail venture – ‘SpiceStyle’ at Galleria, Gurgaon. The store will function as a premium channel to offer the latest in fashion and lifestyle across 12 different brands including a signature Rohit Bal collection. Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet unveiled the first retail store of SpiceStyle.



TAT organises Amazing Thailand Ladies Evening in Kolkata In order to promote Thailand as a great destination for bachelorette holidays and all women holidays, Tourism Authority Thailand (TAT) along with Kolkata based travel agency, Vayu Seva Tours & Travels, organised an event for high end women clientele to promote travel to Thailand. Around 50 HNI (High Net worth Individual) ladies participated at the event organised at Oberoi Grand Kolkata.



