Seychelles Tourism Board’s (STB) office in Korea celebrated its 10th anniversary by showcasing various aspects of the island destination’s entrepreneurship sector. Penny Belmont, Chief Executive, Seychelles’ Small Enterprise Promotion Agency (SEnPA) joined Sherin Francis, Chief Executive, STB for the occasion. The 10th anniversary celebration of the Seychelles Tourism Board office in Korea was the perfect opportunity to showcase various aspects of the island destination’s entrepreneurship sector.



Thomas Cook - Centre of Learning organises Convocation 2017



Thomas Cook- Center of Learning oragnised the Convocation 2017 ceremony where Mona Cheriyan, President & Group Head, Human Resources spoke about the objective of proactively facilitating the talent management in the travel industry and continuously striving to grow, harness and nurture the skill sets in the industry. Centre of Learning is an initiative from Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. (TCIL) to develop talent for the organisation as well as for the Industry.



Frankfinn receives “Best Air Hostess Training Institute - 2017” award



Frankfinn Group received the award for “Best Air Hostess Training Institute - 2017” at the 10th International Conference & Awards organised by Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and ASSOCHAM. The award was handed over by Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Government of India to William Daniel, Managing Director, Frankfinn Group .



Trip 360° organises ‘Nurturing Nature’ programme



Trip 360° concluded its first afforestation activity under its programme ‘Nurturing Nature’. With an aim to reduce carbon footprints and promote green living, Trip 360° organised the afforestation activity with Cox & Kings Foundation and Hariyali NGO at Rabale, Navi Mumbai. Trip 360° has stepped up its efforts to reduce carbon footprints. It has been organising ‘Nurturing Nature’ programmes in and around the city to engage common public and promote nature conservation.



