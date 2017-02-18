Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Round Up Details ROUND UP UNWTO hails Kerala’s Responsible Tourism initiatives



UNWTO hails Kerala’s Responsible Tourism initiatives

Kerala’s ‘Responsible Tourism’ (RT) initiatives have been recognised by United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). In a recent meeting held at the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid, U.V. Jose, (L) Director, Kerala Tourism, presented a report on the RT campaigns – the heart of Kerala’s tourism story for nearly a decade – to Xu Jing, UNWTO Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.







Qatar Airways starts operating to flights to Auckland

Following the arrival of the airline’s first flight to New Zealand, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker expressed his pride in Qatar Airways’ record achievement of the world’s longest direct commercial flight.







OTOAI’s first member meet in Ahmedabad

Members of the OTOAI (Outbound Tour Operators Association of India) held their first meet in Ahmedabad to introduce the association to the industry in the city, and use it as a platform to increase membership base in the state. The event, attended by 90 delegates, saw destination & product presentations besides presentation on GST by an expert. Mahendra Vakharia – Chairman Western Chapter; Guldeep Sahni, President; Riaz Munshi, VP, and Executive Committee members Himanshu Patil, Sujit Nair, Ankush Nijhawan and Vineet Gopal – Chapter Head, Northern Region were present on the occassion.







TAT, Myanmar Tourism sign MoU

The Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak signed a MoU on behalf of Tourism Authority of Thailand with Myanmar Tourism Marketing for a joint campaign to promote two-countries-one-destination through marketing activities. The campaign will be launched at International Tourism Borse (ITB) in Berlin. In Pic: Dr Somkid Jatusripitak, Srisuda Wanapinyosak, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia & South Pacific) and May Myat Mon Win, Vice Chairman, Myanmar Tourism Federation.







Regal Hotels, Akquasun conduct training for trade

Regal Hotels Hong Kong and Akquasun Hong Kong jointly conducted a training, networking and cocktail dinner for agents in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.



