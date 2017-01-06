Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Special Offers Details SPECIAL OFFERS Fly High with Air India on Special Fares Passengers can travel on air fares matching Rajdhani Express 2nd AC Air India is offering tickets at the price of Rajdhani Express 2nd AC. Passengers travelling on select domestic sectors in the economy class can avail this exclusive offer.



The “Special Fares” scheme commence today. Tickets booked between till April 10,l will be valid for travel period between January 26 to April. Tickets can be purchased only from the Air India website, airline city booking offices and travel agents. Also, a lucky draw on select flights will be conducted every Tuesday and Wednesday on the special fares route during the validity of the schemes.



In June last year, Air India introduced “Super Fares” scheme under which passengers unable to get confirmed bookings on Rajdhani Express, had the opportunity to book tickets 4 hours prior to the flight departure, at fares equivalent to Rajdhani Express (1A). The scheme received a good response and because of which it is introduced again.



Appended below are the routes on which the “Special Fares” scheme is applicable.



From To Total All Inclusive Fare ** Delhi Jammu 1610 Delhi Ahmedabad 2199 Delhi Patna 2315 Delhi Raipur 2501 Delhi Ranchi 2745 Delhi Mumbai 2401 Delhi Hyderabad 3206 Delhi Bhubaneswar 3312 Delhi Kolkata 2890 Delhi Goa 3665 Delhi Bengaluru 2952 Delhi Chennai 3100 Delhi Thiruvananthapuram 4730 Delhi Guwahati 3765 Delhi Lucknow 1520 Delhi Gaya 2270 Gaya Kolkata 1310 Hyderabad Bengaluru 1723 Delhi Nagpur 1993 Delhi Bhopal 1850 Delhi Vijayawada 3320 Delhi Vadodara 2310 Delhi Jaipur 1080 Delhi Surat 2440 Jammu Delhi 1610 Ahmedabad Delhi 2199 Patna Delhi 2315 Raipur Delhi 2501 Ranchi Delhi 2745 Mumbai Delhi 2401 Hyderabad Delhi 3206 Bhubaneswar Delhi 3312 Kolkata Delhi 2890 Goa Delhi 3665 Bengaluru Delhi 2952 Chennai Delhi 3100 Thiruvananthapuram Delhi 4730 Guwahati Delhi 3765 Lucknow Delhi 1520 Gaya Delhi 2270 Kolkata Gaya 1310 Bengaluru Hyderabad 1723 Nagpur Delhi 1993 Bhopal Delhi 1850 Vijayawada Delhi 3320 Vadodara Delhi 2310 Jaipur Delhi 1080 Surat Delhi 2440



For more information, please log on to www.airindia.com



