Friday, 06 January, 2017, 13 : 45 PM [IST]

Fly High with Air India on Special Fares
Passengers can travel on air fares matching Rajdhani Express 2nd AC
Air India is offering tickets at the price of Rajdhani Express 2nd AC. Passengers travelling on select domestic sectors in the economy class can avail this exclusive offer.  

The “Special Fares” scheme commence today. Tickets booked between till April 10,l will be valid for travel period between January 26 to April. Tickets can be purchased only from the Air India website, airline city booking offices and travel agents. Also, a lucky draw on select flights will be conducted every Tuesday and Wednesday on the special fares route during the validity of the schemes.

In June last year, Air India introduced “Super Fares” scheme under which passengers unable to get confirmed bookings on Rajdhani Express, had the opportunity to book tickets 4 hours prior to the flight departure, at fares equivalent to Rajdhani Express (1A). The scheme received a good response and because of which it is introduced again.


Appended below are the routes on which the “Special Fares” scheme is applicable.

From To Total All Inclusive Fare **
Delhi Jammu 1610
Delhi Ahmedabad 2199
Delhi Patna 2315
Delhi Raipur 2501
Delhi Ranchi 2745
Delhi Mumbai 2401
Delhi Hyderabad 3206
Delhi Bhubaneswar 3312
Delhi Kolkata 2890
Delhi Goa 3665
Delhi Bengaluru 2952
Delhi Chennai 3100
Delhi Thiruvananthapuram 4730
Delhi Guwahati 3765
Delhi Lucknow 1520
Delhi Gaya 2270
Gaya Kolkata 1310
Hyderabad Bengaluru 1723
Delhi Nagpur 1993
Delhi Bhopal 1850
Delhi Vijayawada 3320
Delhi Vadodara 2310
Delhi Jaipur 1080
Delhi Surat 2440
Jammu Delhi 1610
Ahmedabad Delhi 2199
Patna Delhi 2315
Raipur Delhi 2501
Ranchi Delhi 2745
Mumbai Delhi 2401
Hyderabad Delhi 3206
Bhubaneswar Delhi 3312
Kolkata Delhi 2890
Goa Delhi 3665
Bengaluru Delhi 2952
Chennai Delhi 3100
Thiruvananthapuram Delhi 4730
Guwahati Delhi 3765
Lucknow Delhi 1520
Gaya Delhi 2270
Kolkata Gaya 1310
Bengaluru Hyderabad 1723
Nagpur Delhi 1993
Bhopal Delhi 1850
Vijayawada Delhi 3320
Vadodara Delhi 2310
Jaipur Delhi 1080
Surat Delhi 2440


For more information, please log on to www.airindia.com
 
