WTTC’s Tourism as a Driver for Peace report

With terror and security scares against tourists filling many headlines in the past few months, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has launched a new research report quantifying for the first time the links between tourism and peace. While Travel & Tourism has often been recognised for its ability to drive peace, security, and understanding, to date, there has been little empirical evidence to support this link. The report, Tourism as a Driver for Peace, conducted with the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), the world's pre-eminent think tank measuring peace, shows how important an open and sustainable tourism sector can be for the levels of peace in a country.David Scowsill, President and CEO of WTTC, said: "Travel & Tourism's economic impact is now well established and widely recognised, and governments around the world are increasingly looking to the sector to provide livelihoods and jobs, and drive economic development. However, the benefits of tourism as a force for good, its ability to bring peace, security, and understanding have been harder to quantify. I am delighted that this research now shows that Travel & Tourism does have a strong link to creating peaceful societies. In a world of increasing risk and security concerns, this research is compelling evidence of why governments should continue to focus on tourism development for the good of their people, and make policy decisions that balance the safety of their citizens with the continued facilitation of travel for business and leisure purposes."Steve Killelea, Founder & Executive Chairman, IEP, said: "The data shows how tourism and peace can support each other and increase societal resilience, prosperity, and peace in the long term. This also shows how the tourism sector is one of the key areas in which the private sector can play a positive and tangible role in contributing to global peace."



