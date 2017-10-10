|
Tuesday, 10 October, 2017, 16 : 13 PM [IST]
|
Azerbaijan ventures in to the Indian market
|
Anurag Tiwari | Mumbai
|
|
Azerbaijan, a country in the South Caucasus region,
situated at the crossroads of Southwest Asia and
Southeastern Europe, with the sole aim to establish its
presence in the Indian travel market opted for organising
the 3-city India ‘Discover Azerbaijan Roadshow’ in Mumbai,
Delhi and Ahmedabad respectively from September 18 to
20, 2017. The Mumbai roadshow held on September 18
saw participation from around 40 members of Mumbai
travel trade who interacted with eight exhibitors which included Air Arabia, DMCs
and hotels from Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan. The Mumbai roadshow saw
participation from Boulevard Hotel Baku, Fairmont Hotel Baku, Gilan Hospitality,
Millennium Tourism, Pasha Travel, Premium Tours and Sky Star Travel.
Sachin Nene, Regional General Manager - Air Arabia, India, said, “Azerbaijan
is relatively new to Indians as a tourist destination. Through these roadshows our
efforts have been centred towards reaching out to the best performing travel agents
and tour operators across three cities and grow their knowledge about Azerbaijan.
The destination needs a lot of promotional efforts like this to get itself acquainted
with the Indian travel trade fraternity and thereby witness good number of Indian
tourist.”
Ildirim Ganbarov, Business Development Manager, Pasha Travels, said,
“Exhibitors from Azerbaijan focused on targeting not only the MICE traveller
segment but also the leisure segment though MICE has been till now the best
performing sectors from India. The exhibitors present at the roadshow not only
showcased their product offerings in Baku, but also exhibited other destinations
like Shabran, Guba, Shahdag, Shamakha, Qabala, Sheki, Ganja, Lankaran,
Nakhichivan and Naftalan.”
The Indian market has been performing significantly well for Air Arabia as the airline
is recording approximately 95% passenger load factor from this market across all 13
Indian cities from where the airline operates. Between April and August this year, Air
Arabia recorded 850 passengers from India to Azerbaijan. Nene said that till now word of
mouth publicity helped Air Arabia to record good number of passengers from the Indian
market, and now with these roadshows we expect three to four fold increase in Indian
passengers to Azerbaijan.
Nene said that for Air Arabia, 80% of the Indian travellers to Azerbaijan are from
the MICE segment. These travellers also prefer to add sightseeing and nightlife in
their itinerary when visiting Azerbaijan. Baku alone has around 14 hotels capable of
hosting large MICE groups, some of them accommodating more than 1,000 guests and
organising big conventions all year round. The capital city of Azerbaijan also has five
Indian restaurants. Azerbaijan Tourism Authorities are working towards engagement
with members of travel trade and media through FAM trips and is also looking at
attracting the film producers to the destination. For 94 nationalities including India
e-visa is issued which is valid for 90 days. Also, the destination is working with other
neighbouring countries like Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Kazakhstan to jointly promote
the destinations across the globe.
“Baku has a lot to offer to Indians in terms of MICE and also leisure. We are
concentrating our efforts on promoting destinations in Azerbaijan as well but our prime
focus remains on Baku. We are working towards tie-ups with Cox & Kings, SOTC,
Thomas Cook, etc., to target the leisure traveller segment from the Indian market
next year. India is an emerging market for Azerbaijan and we are hopeful that our
promotional efforts will help us establish Azerbaijan as a prominent destination for the
Indian travellers,” Nene concluded.
|
|