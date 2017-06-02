STRATEGY

SPOTLIGHT Egypt Tourism bullish about Indian outbound market Anurag Tiwari & Akansha Pandey Ismail Amer, Egyptian Tourism Counsellor in Mumbai



I n the recent past, India has emerged as one of the largest tourism source markets around the world. Taking due cognisance of the fact, Egypt Tourism Board is leaving no stone unturned to attract more number of tourists from this market. In this direction, the tourism board lead by Hisham El Demery, Chairman, Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board and Ismail Amer, Egyptian Tourism Counsellor in Mumbai, organised four-city India roadshow in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru from May 8 to 12, 2017 with a target of interacting with more than 500 Indian travel companies and promoting Egypt as a popular outbound destination. 10 Egyptian travel trade companies interacted with travel trade members in all four cities of India and promoted their tourism and hospitality products in great deal. The Egyptian delegate comprised of CTT Egypt, Egypt Air, Spring Tours, Wings Group, Lady Egypt Tours, NTS Group, Sun International, Excel Travels, Moon River Tours and Unlimited Egypt Travel.







As informed by EL Demery, Egypt recorded an increase of over 30% in arrivals and 185% increase in tourists nights in FY2017 Q1 form the Indian market over the same period last year. As of last year, Egypt welcomed approx. 80,000 Indian tourists and recorded a growth of 4% over 2015.







According to the figures provided by Amer, there was 54% increase in Indian arrivals and 205% increase in tourist nights in March 2017 as compared to last year. “2017 has started with great indications about the growth from the Indian Market and Egypt tourism board is ambitious of achieving double digit growth taking the numbers to over 1,20,000 Indian arrivals by the end of FY2017,” he said.



Promotion Board (left) and Ismail Amer with a delegate



supplier Feedback Mansi Patel, Senior Client Relationships, Lady Egypt Tours Lady Egypt Tours is represented by Blue Square Consultants in India and we cater to the demand of customised FIT travel and fixed departures from India to Egypt. The group departures are much in demand from the Indian market as they are competitively priced and can be customised as per the customer’s requirements. As a new product, we are pushing travel to luxury eco-lodges in the oasis. We are confident of the spending power of the Indian travellers and are thus busy educating our trade partners on the best packages. So far, the business is going fine and we were expecting good numbers in May. However, the unfortunate incident in Alexandria has adversely affected travel. We expect it to bounce back soon. I would also take this opportunity to convey to the trade that Egypt is also beyond the historical offerings. Travellers can look forward to Golf, shopping, beaches, water sports and nightlife when in Egypt.

Anuradha Singh, Head-Sales & Marketing, Absolute Hospitality Services (representing Excel Travel Services) From events to FIT, MICE, group and corporate travel, we handle every travel demand from India to Egypt. From last September onwards, the business is going fine but it could have been better. This year we are hopeful of 40-50% increase in the business over the previous year. In these roadshows, we are promoting the fixed land departure scheduled between May to September. Priced attractively at US$ 356, the package spans six nights covering Cairo-Nile-Cairo and a day trip to Alexandria. Beyond the traditional itineraries, we are also informing the trade partners on new destinations such as Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Alexandria. By August this year, Excel Travel Services will be rolling out online booking facility for the trade partners.

Wael Sami, Head-Far East Department, NTS Group Segments like FIT, MICE and Group travel all have started picking up from this year. At the four-city roadshow, I have been promoting travel to Cairo (2-3 nights), Hurghada (3 nights) and Luxor (2 nights) with convenient connections from Qatar Airways. This travel circuit is fit for all kind of travellers, young, honeymooners or families. Additionally, India is a booming business market and I certainly feel that we must have a representation here. I plan to discuss the same with senior management when back.

Sidhartha Roy, Senior, VP-Business Development, TRN Marketing (representing Wings Group Egypt) We are representing Wings Group Egypt which is a 40 year old DMC, from past four years. From mid last year, the numbers from India to Egypt has started picking up with FIT, corporate, women and family travel. We also successfully hosted two Jain groups. We highly recommend travelling to the eye-opener vacation to Red Sea coast of Egypt dotted with luxury hotel properties suiting honeymooners.



El Demery said, “Indian market is quiet significant for us as we share cultural habitats, history and civilisation. India and Egypt can be termed as siblings based on the characteristics both countries posses. With the help of tourism, we aim at consolidating the already strong relationship between two countries. We don’t want Indians to come to Egypt as any other destination but visit us as their second home. Egypt has offerings for every traveller segment be it MICE, FITs or be it honeymooners. Along with cultural and history tourism, this year for the Indian market we are also promoting beach holidays, medical tourism and film tourism which are yet to be discovered as popular tourism attractions in Egypt.”



European markets specially Russia and others like Germany, Italy, Turkey, Greece, etc., are the top source markets for Egypt while India remains an emerging source market for them.







Tier-I cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru in India are without a doubt popular markets for any tourism board across the world, but it would not be wise enough to ignore the potential which Tier-II cities of India like Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune, etc., carry when it comes to outbound travel from India. The tourism board working on the same guidelines, is increasing its efforts to promote Egypt in Indian market with special focus on Tier-II cities. It is interacting with various travel associations in India and also offline and online travel agents along with engagements with various popular B-town celebs.







“With Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines and other middle east carriers providing easy connectivity between two countries, with easy and fast visa procedures and with our continuous efforts towards popularising Egypt in the Indian travel market, we are confident of achieving our target of double digit growth from this market by the end of 2017,” said Amer.



anurag.tiwari@saffronsynergies.in

El Demery said, "Indian market is quiet significant for us as we share cultural habitats, history and civilisation. India and Egypt can be termed as siblings based on the characteristics both countries posses. With the help of tourism, we aim at consolidating the already strong relationship between two countries. We don't want Indians to come to Egypt as any other destination but visit us as their second home. Egypt has offerings for every traveller segment be it MICE, FITs or be it honeymooners. Along with cultural and history tourism, this year for the Indian market we are also promoting beach holidays, medical tourism and film tourism which are yet to be discovered as popular tourism attractions in Egypt."European markets specially Russia and others like Germany, Italy, Turkey, Greece, etc., are the top source markets for Egypt while India remains an emerging source market for them.Tier-I cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru in India are without a doubt popular markets for any tourism board across the world, but it would not be wise enough to ignore the potential which Tier-II cities of India like Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune, etc., carry when it comes to outbound travel from India. The tourism board working on the same guidelines, is increasing its efforts to promote Egypt in Indian market with special focus on Tier-II cities. It is interacting with various travel associations in India and also offline and online travel agents along with engagements with various popular B-town celebs."With Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines and other middle east carriers providing easy connectivity between two countries, with easy and fast visa procedures and with our continuous efforts towards popularising Egypt in the Indian travel market, we are confident of achieving our target of double digit growth from this market by the end of 2017," said Amer.



