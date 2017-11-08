STRATEGY

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Spotlight Details SPOTLIGHT IIPT confers ‘Global Ambassadors of Peace Through Tourism’ Awards at WTM London L-R: Sheldon Santwan, Editor & COO, TravelBiz Monitor; Carl Dantas, Member - Executive Board, IIPT India; Kiran Yadav, VP, IIPT India; Jaykumar Rawal, Minister for Tourism, Govt. of Maharashtra; David Scowsill, Immediate Past President & CEO, WTTC; Peter Kerkar, Group CEO, Cox & Kings; Ajay Prakash, President, IIPT India; Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General, UNWTO; Louis D’Amore, Founder President, IIPT; HRH Princess Dana Firas, Chairperson, Petra National Trust & UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador; Costas Christ – CEO, Beyond Green Travel & Senior Advisor, Sustainable Tourism, National Geographic & Virtuoso; Mario Hardy, CEO, PATA; Fiona Jeffery OBE – Founder, Just a Drop Foundation; Geoffrey Lipman – Director Green Growth & Travelism Institute & Co-Founder SunX Foundation, and Anita Mendiratta, MD, CACHET Consulting T he International Institute for Peace Through Tourism has awarded 7 outstanding people from the world of travel & tourism as “Global Ambassadors of Peace Through Tourism” at the ongoing World Travel Market (WTM), London. Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of UNWTO, has been conferred with the IIPT lifetime achievement award as a “Global Man of Peace.” The event was held on Monday, November 6. The theme of the awards function was “Tourism – A Catalyst for Peace”, and Dr. Rifai delivered the Keynote address. The event was hosted by Anita Mendiratta, Founder & President, CACHET Consulting.



Supported by “Incredible India” and the UNWTO, this first edition of the Awards was sponsored by Cox & Kings. The awards seek to build on the success of the “Celebrating Her” awards for Empowered Women in Tourism that IIPT has been conducting at ITB Berlin since 2016. TravelBiz Monitor was the Exclusive Media partner for all these awards.



Speaking about the awards, Ajay Prakash President, IIPT India, says, “Tourism and Peace are inextricably linked. Such a large industry has the power to shape the world and it is time to focus this power and harness the collective financial, political and moral resources of the travel & tourism industry and make it count. But for this to happen, the concept of tourism as a vehicle for peace has to be integrated into the core business philosophy of every stakeholder - tourism companies, host destinations, tourists and all service providers. And because tourism is such a people-centric activity it’s important to recognise and felicitate people who have devoted their energies to champion sustainable tourism practices that go beyond the commercial interest and embrace the higher paradigm of tourism – to nurture and save the planet and its people, tapping into the collective resources and social reach of the travel and tourism industry. Towards this end, we have been doing the ‘Celebrating Her’ awards for Empowered Women in Tourism at ITB Berlin for the last two years and we are very happy to present the first ‘Ambassadors of Peace’ awards at WTM this year.”



Founded in 1986 by Louis D’Amore, IIPT is built on two very simple but powerful premises: That tourism, perhaps the biggest industry in the world, can become the first global Peace Industry and that every tourist is potentially an Ambassador of Peace. Through global summits, conferences, the global Peace Parks initiative, consultations with governments and the UNWTO and a regular monthly newsletter, IIPT has worked conscientiously over the last 30 to make peace an integral part of the tourism ecosphere.



Kiran Yadav, Louis D’Amore & Ajay Prakash



Peter Kerkar & Louis D'Amore giving away the Lifetime Achievement Award to

Dr. Taleb Rifai



Peter Kerkar giving away the award to HRH Dana Firas



Jaykumar Rawal giving away the award to Fiona Jeffery with Kiran Yadav



Ajay Prakash, Sheldon Santwan, Kiran Yadav &

Carl Dantas awarding Anita Mendiratta



Carl Dantas giving away the award to Costas Christ



Ajay Prakash awarding David Scowsill



Sheldon Santwan & Jaykumar Rawal giving away the award to Dr Geoffrey Lipman



Peter Kerkar awarding Mario Hardy



1. HRH Princess Dana Firas of Jordan – Chairperson of the Petra National Trust & UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

2. Fiona Jeffery OBE – Founder, Just a Drop Foundation

3. Anita Mendiratta – Managing Director, CACHET Consulting & Tourism author & thought leader

4. Costas Christ – CEO, Beyond Green Travel and Senior Advisor for Sustainable Tourism, National Geographic & Virtuoso

5. Geoffrey Lipman – Director Green Growth & Travelism Institute & Co-Founder SunX Foundation

6. David Scowsill – CEO EON Reality & Immediate Past President & CEO, WTTC

7. Mario Hardy , CEO, PATA





Each one of the chosen Ambassadors has had an illustrious and successful career in tourism and each, through their lives and work, embodies the founding principles of IIPT. D’Amore, Founder President, IIPT, says, "IIPT is privileged and grateful to pay tribute to Dr. Taleb Rifai for his global leadership these past eight years. We have been most honored to have Dr. Rifai grace the stage at IIPT WTM events as our featured keynote speaker over the past several years – and to have his unwavering support for IIPT initiatives in our mission to make the travel and tourism industry – the world’s first global peace industry. We look forward to a continuing relationship with him in the years ahead as we join hands in efforts to promote the transformative role of tourism in “making the world a better place.’”



Commenting on the awards, Peter Kerkar, Group CEO, Cox & Kings, says, “Cox & Kings is extremely proud to be sponsoring the ‘Global Ambassadors of Peace Through Tourism’ Awards and honouring those individuals who have devoted time and energy to promoting goodwill through travel. It is vital that we encourage peaceful cultural exchange and recognise those who have used tourism to facilitate philanthropic activities. These ideals are no better represented than by the IIPT and our ‘Global Man of Peace,’ Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of the UNWTO.”



