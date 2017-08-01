‘India Bus Awards 2017’ recognises innovations in the bus transport industry

Inauguration of India Bus Awards 2017
To encourage and celebrate the efforts of the top notch players in the bus transport industry, Bus Alliance India Private Limited in association
with Abhibus hosted the third edition of Ashok Leyland ‘India Bus Awards 2017’ in Mumbai, thereby recognising the spirit of innovation in
the entire bus ecosystem. TravelBiz Monitor was the official Media Partner for Abhibus Awards 2017.
Panel discussion during the awards function
The awards were given away in the presence of T Krishna Prasad, IPS, DGP – Railways & Road Safety, Government of Telangana, Mohammad
Mahmood Ali, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Telangana and KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development,
Industries & Commerce, Public Enterprises, Sugar, Mines & Geology, NRI Affairs, Government of Telangana.
“Indian bus industry has witnessed rapid growth and India Bus Awards recognises outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations to
make the industry better. It also brings together key stakeholders to promote best practices, professional interaction and to encourage collaboration
between organisations” said Biju Mathews, Director, Bus Alliance India and COO, Abhibus.com.
Ernst & Young, LLP was the official tabulators for the awards to validate the processes. A total of 750 nominations were received from 665 private
fleet operators, 70 entries from state transport undertakings, 5 entries from bus manufacturers and 10 nominations from bus body builders.
“The key to customer satisfaction is not just to meet them but to exceed them in useful ways. All the endeavours made by the transport fraternity
revolve around making our customers happy. We gathered here to recognize these efforts” said T. Venkataraman, Senior Vice President, Global
Buses, Ashok Leyland.
INDIA BUS AWARDS 2017 - WINNERS
1. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (East) -
GREELINE SERVICES
2. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (West) -
Hans Travels India Pvt Ltd.
3. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (North) -
BAKSHI TRANSPORT SERVICE (P) LTD.
4. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (South) -
SRS TRAVELS
5. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (PAN India)
– Kaveri Travels
6. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (School
Buses) – City Services
7. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - City Operator (PAN India) -
Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited
8. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - State Operator (PAN India)
– Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation
9. Excellence in Public Transport Safety OEM (Manufacturer) - School
Buses – Ashok Leyland
10. Excellence in Public Transport Safety OEM (Manufacturer) – Public
Transport Buses – Ashok Leyland
1. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (East) - MAHENDRA
TRAVELS
2. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (West) - Prasanna Purple
Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
3. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (North) - BAKSHI TRANSPORT
SERVICE (P) LTD.
4. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (South) - SHRI
BHAGYALAKSHMI TRAVELS
5. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (PAN India) - Prasanna
Purple Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
6. Excellence in Bus Transport - Public (City transport) - Atal Indore
City Transport Services Limited
7. Excellence in Bus Transport - Public (State transport) - Karnataka
State Road Transport Corporation
8. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (Corporates) - Prasanna
Purple Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
9. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (School) - CITY SERVICES
10. Excellence in Marketing Initiative (Private) - Prasanna Purple
Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
11. Excellence in Marketing Initiative (Public) - TAMILNADU STATE
TRANSPORT CORPORATION (SALEM) LIMITED.
12. Excellence in Employee Welfare Corporate (Private) - Orange
Tours & Travels
13. Excellence in Employee Welfare Corporate (Public) - Telangana
State Road Transport Corporation
14. Excellence in Technology Adoption & Deployment (Private) - VRL
LOGISTICS LIMITED
15. Excellence in Technology Adoption & Deployment (Public) -
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation
16. Excellence in Environmental Initiative (Private) - SRS TRAVELS
17. Excellence in Environmental Initiative (Government) - Karnataka
State Road Transport Corporation
18. Top Bus Driver (Private) - Soman TK, Parveen Travels (P) Ltd
19. Top Bus Driver (Public) - Sunil Shankar Chapke - Maharashtra
State Road Transport Corporation
20. Excellence in Bus Body Building Private (Pan India) - KONDODY
AUTOCRAFT (INDIA) PVT LTD
21. Best Bus Manufacturer of the Year – Mercedes Benz
22. Best Operator for Passenger First Initiatives Private - Jury Awards
: Orange Tours & Travels
23. Best Operator for Passenger First Initiatives Government
(City Transport) – Jury Awards: Thane Municipal Transport
Undertaking
24. Best Operator for Passenger First Initiatives Government (State
Transport) – Jury Awards : Telangana State Road Transport
Corporation