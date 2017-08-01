STRATEGY

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Spotlight Details SPOTLIGHT ‘India Bus Awards 2017’ recognises innovations in the bus transport industry Inauguration of India Bus Awards 2017 T o encourage and celebrate the efforts of the top notch players in the bus transport industry, Bus Alliance India Private Limited in association with Abhibus hosted the third edition of Ashok Leyland ‘India Bus Awards 2017’ in Mumbai, thereby recognising the spirit of innovation in the entire bus ecosystem. TravelBiz Monitor was the official Media Partner for Abhibus Awards 2017.



Panel discussion during the awards function



The awards were given away in the presence of T Krishna Prasad, IPS, DGP – Railways & Road Safety, Government of Telangana, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Telangana and KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, Public Enterprises, Sugar, Mines & Geology, NRI Affairs, Government of Telangana.



“Indian bus industry has witnessed rapid growth and India Bus Awards recognises outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations to make the industry better. It also brings together key stakeholders to promote best practices, professional interaction and to encourage collaboration between organisations” said Biju Mathews, Director, Bus Alliance India and COO, Abhibus.com.







Ernst & Young, LLP was the official tabulators for the awards to validate the processes. A total of 750 nominations were received from 665 private fleet operators, 70 entries from state transport undertakings, 5 entries from bus manufacturers and 10 nominations from bus body builders.



"The key to customer satisfaction is not just to meet them but to exceed them in useful ways. All the endeavours made by the transport fraternity revolve around making our customers happy. We gathered here to recognize these efforts" said T. Venkataraman, Senior Vice President, Global Buses, Ashok Leyland.



INDIA BUS AWARDS 2017 - WINNERS 1. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (East) - GREELINE SERVICES

2. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (West) - Hans Travels India Pvt Ltd.

3. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (North) - BAKSHI TRANSPORT SERVICE (P) LTD.

4. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (South) - SRS TRAVELS

5. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (PAN India) – Kaveri Travels

6. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - Private Operator (School Buses) – City Services

7. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - City Operator (PAN India) - Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited

8. Excellence in Public Transport Safety - State Operator (PAN India) – Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation

9. Excellence in Public Transport Safety OEM (Manufacturer) - School Buses – Ashok Leyland

10. Excellence in Public Transport Safety OEM (Manufacturer) – Public Transport Buses – Ashok Leyland



INDIA BUS AWARDS 2017 - WINNERS 1. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (East) - MAHENDRA TRAVELS

2. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (West) - Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

3. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (North) - BAKSHI TRANSPORT SERVICE (P) LTD.

4. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (South) - SHRI BHAGYALAKSHMI TRAVELS

5. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (PAN India) - Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

6. Excellence in Bus Transport - Public (City transport) - Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited

7. Excellence in Bus Transport - Public (State transport) - Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation

8. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (Corporates) - Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

9. Excellence in Bus Transport - Private (School) - CITY SERVICES

10. Excellence in Marketing Initiative (Private) - Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11. Excellence in Marketing Initiative (Public) - TAMILNADU STATE TRANSPORT CORPORATION (SALEM) LIMITED.

12. Excellence in Employee Welfare Corporate (Private) - Orange Tours & Travels

13. Excellence in Employee Welfare Corporate (Public) - Telangana State Road Transport Corporation

14. Excellence in Technology Adoption & Deployment (Private) - VRL LOGISTICS LIMITED

15. Excellence in Technology Adoption & Deployment (Public) - Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation

16. Excellence in Environmental Initiative (Private) - SRS TRAVELS

17. Excellence in Environmental Initiative (Government) - Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation

18. Top Bus Driver (Private) - Soman TK, Parveen Travels (P) Ltd

19. Top Bus Driver (Public) - Sunil Shankar Chapke - Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation

20. Excellence in Bus Body Building Private (Pan India) - KONDODY AUTOCRAFT (INDIA) PVT LTD

21. Best Bus Manufacturer of the Year – Mercedes Benz

22. Best Operator for Passenger First Initiatives Private - Jury Awards : Orange Tours & Travels

23. Best Operator for Passenger First Initiatives Government (City Transport) – Jury Awards: Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking

24. Best Operator for Passenger First Initiatives Government (State Transport) – Jury Awards : Telangana State Road Transport Corporation









