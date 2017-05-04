|
Thursday, 04 May, 2017, 14 : 30 PM [IST]
Third edition of ExploreGB records over 400 overseas buyers
The third edition of ExploreGB, the annual global trade marketplace
of VisitBritain saw more than 400 international buyers from 40
countries converge at Brighton Centre to negotiate business
deals with 430 travel industry suppliers from across England, Scotland,
Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Buyers from
Britain’s largest and most valuable inbound visitor markets including
the USA, Germany, France, Canada and Australia attended the event
along with important growth markets like China, India, Italy and the
Gulf countries.
From India, one of the important markets for growth for VisitBritain,
18 buyers attended the event.
Tracey Crouch, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Sport,
Tourism and Heritage, UK, said, “ExploreGB is one of the highlights
of the tourism industry calendar and a fantastic opportunity for us to
showcase world-class attractions from all over the country to a global
audience. The UK attracted a record number of visitors to our shores in
2016 and this event will help us build on that success and promote the
best of Britain abroad.”
Sally Balcombe, Chief Executive, VisitBritain, said, “ExploreGB gives
UK tourism suppliers and local destinations a valuable opportunity to get
their products and services in front of hundreds of international buyers
and do business with a broad range of global markets. International
delegates will return home in no doubt about the outstanding quality
of tourism products and experiences available across our nations and
regions and that Britain is open for business.”
More than 41,000 business meetings were undertaken across the twoday
event. Buyers also got a chance to experience tourism products and
services first-hand with pre-and-post event trips to destinations across
the UK. Delegates also attended seminars and networking events to
boost their knowledge of Britain as a tourist destination.
At ExploreGB, VisitBritain showcased its global #OMGB (Oh My
GREAT Britain) ‘Home of Amazing Moments’ campaign to delegates
during the event to promote the diversity of experiences that visitors
can get in Britain. It is part of the UK Government’s GREAT campaign
to promote what makes Britain a great place to visit, study, invest and
do business.
Latest figures from VisitBritain show that 2016 was a record-breaker
for inbound tourism to the UK with 37.3 million visits, up 3% on 2015
with visitors spending GBP 22.2 billion, matching 2015’s record spend.
The figures showed growth in 2016 from North America with 4.3 million
visits, up 7% on 2015. There were a record 25.3 million visits from the
EU in 2016, up 4% on 2015. Comparing growth during the last six years
shows there were 7.5 million more visits in 2016 than 2010, an increase
of 25%. VisitBritain’s forecast shows that this growth is set to continue
with 38.8 million visits this year, while spending by overseas visitors is
predicted to reach GBP 23.9 billion.
VisitBritain has announced that ExploreGB is to be held in
NewcastleGateshead in 2018. Balcombe said, “We are delighted to
be bringing ExploreGB to NewcastleGateshead and the north east of
England in 2018. From its modern arts scene, buzzing quayside and
lively cafe´s to its striking architecture and first-class conference facilities,
NewcastleGateshead is a fantastic destination and a great base for our
international buyers to start their tours across Britain. As the city will
also be hosting the Great Exhibition of the North 2018 it will certainly be
the moment to drive visits and international growth from tourism to the
regions.”
|Lokesh Bettaiah, Managing Director, Triway Travels Pvt. Ltd.
It was my first time to ExploreGB which was a very well organised
and was a productive event. The familiarisation trip to Lake District
and Manchester was very informative. I met key suppliers who handle
sports, outdoor and luxury travel to the UK.
Jay Bhatia, Director, Tulsidas Khimji Holidays
This was my second visit to ExploreGB and I gained great insights about
new products in London and beyond. The mobile app of ExploreGB was
also very effective for networking with suppliers.
Shalini Jain, Director-Operations, Click2Travel
It was an excellent event organised professionally. I met new suppliers
at ExploreGB and I’m doing a group to Manchester now. Though I have
been promoting the UK since long, but this opportunity will assist me in
selling it even better.
Ameesh Desai, Director, Beleast Travels Pvt. Ltd.
ExploreGB was a very well organised event where there were quality
suppliers exhibiting their products. I met people who were focused
on promoting and selling Britain in India. My area of interest of doing
business was covered thoroughly in the event and I have already started
selling Britain as a destination to Indian audiences.
Assem Hattangadi, Business Development & Strategy, TravelLibro
This was my maiden visit to ExploreGB. The UK is one of my favourite
destinations and visiting Lake District was the highlight. I made some
key contacts and plan to promote new travel experiences. The event
was hectic but very well-organised.
Ajay Nischal, Manager Sales – Tours & MICE, Air Travel Bureau Ltd
It was quiet good experience at ExploreGB. I interacted with more than
a couple of quality suppliers at the event. The only area of concern
was the MICE suppliers. If MICE suppliers can be increased for future
events that will add value to the event and interest the MICE travel
agents at a great extent.
Sarah Stewart, Chief Executive, Destination Management and
Marketing Organisation, NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said, “We’re
very excited to be working in partnership with VisitBritain to bring its
flagship event to NewcastleGateshead. It will be a fantastic opportunity
to not only showcase NewcastleGateshead, and the wider region, to
international buyers but will also be an opportune time to present Great
Exhibition of the North and the full programme of art, culture and
innovation which will commence in the following months. Delegates will
be able to explore the huge variety of experiences NewcastleGateshead
has to offer tourism visitors, and will see how these experience will be
amplified through Great Exhibition of the North in summer 2018.”
The event gives UK tourism suppliers and local destinations a valuable
opportunity to get their products and services in front of hundreds of
international buyers and do business with global markets, boosting visitor
numbers and spreading the economic benefits of tourism across the UK’s
nations and regions.
Previous destinations to host ExploreGB are Liverpool in 2015 and
Ascot in 2014.
