SPOTLIGHT T&T industry gets a fillip with formation of Global Tourism Council Disha Shah Ghosh & Prasenjit Chakraborty

L-R: Mazhar Nadiadwala, MD, Dome Entertainment; Juspreet Walia, Director, GS Entertainment; H.E Erdal Sabri Ergen, Consul General of Turkey; H.E Pradip Madhavji - Hon. Consul General of Columbia; Iqbal Mulla, Chief Council, GTC; H.E. Rosimar da Silva Suzano, Consul General of Brazil; H.E Saroja Sirisena - Consul General of Sri Lanka; H.E Norbert Revai-Bere, Consul General of Hungary, H.E Saut Siringoringo - Consul General of Indonesia and Ismail Hamid Amer, Egyptian Tourism Counsellor Front Row

L-R: Sunil Kallyat, Regional Manager-Western India, Emirates; Rajiv Duggal, Deputy Chief Council, GTC; GB Srithar- Regional Director, South Asia, Middle East & Africa International Group, Singapore Tourism Board; Subhash Goel - former President, IATO; Dr Salwa Abdel Aziz, Chairman, Salwa Group of Companies; Dr. Bhaskar Das, Zee Group; Manoj Gursahani, Governing Council, GTC; Ignacio Ducasse Gutierrez, Tourism Counselor, Embassy of Spain in India and Director, Tourism Office of Spain; H.E Satinder S. Ahuja, Hon. Consul General of Georgia for Mumbai and Maharashtra; H.E Tran Xuan Thuy, Consul General Viet Nam; Vivek Kumar, Executive Director, Sahara India Pariwar & CEO, Aamby Valley Ltd. & Sahara Hospitality Ltd.; Tanuj Garg, Managing Partner, Ellipsis Entertainment; Ashish Gharde, CEO-desginate, Mukta Arts and Nathan Andrews - Director Projects, Expat Group In order to partner, facilitate and guide tourism professionals, a group of eminent experts from various verticals have come together to form the Global Tourism Council (GTC). The announcement of the formation of GTC was made on December 9 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Eight Consul Generals and renowned personalities from sectors like travel, hospitality, real estate, investment, entertainment, etc., were present on the occasion. GTC will play a crucial role in producing best tourism professionals from India and across the world to realise a common goal of advancement of the global trade and tourism. Apart from this, GTC aims to become one of the biggest non-governmental organisations in the world. The Board of Trustees of GTC has appointed Iqbal Mulla as Chief Council, Rajiv Duggal as the Deputy Chief Council and Manoj Gursahani & Sheldon Santwan as Governing Council Members. Rajiv Duggal with Ankush Nijhawan, MD, Nijhawan Group of Companies



Ankush Nijhawan, MD, Nijhawan Group of Companies and Harmandeep Singh Anand, Co-Founder, Global Panorama Showcase in conversation with H.E Satinder S. Ahuja, Hon. Consul General of Georgia for Mumbai & Maharashtra



L-R: Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf, Tourism Australia; Naresh Rawal, VP, Sales, Star Cruises and Sheldon Santwan, Editor & COO, TravelBiz Monitor & Hospitality Biz



L-R: Vivek Kumar, Iqbal Mulla, Jilesh Himat Babla, Director, Zanzibar Tourism Promotion Centre, India, Medha Sampat, Director, Knack Marketing and Sunil Kallyat



GTC is the brain child of Iqbal Mulla, a travel & transport industry veteran. Mulla strongly believes that it was imperative to have such a council which will show the right direction for growth. “The GTC will address the problems of all segments of the tourism industry be it aviation, road transport, bilateral tourism, inbound travel, etc. Moreover, we have people in the council who know the industry in toto. With the changing scenario where businesses are struggling to maintain bottomlines, we felt this was the right time to converge on a single platform and offer our guidance for the betterment of the industry.” he said.



L-R: Sheldon Santwan, Rajiv Duggal, Iqbal Mulla and Manoj Gursahani



GTC Advisory Council members Subhash Goyal, Vivek Kumar, Dr. Bhaskar Das, Nathan Andrews and Akhil Shahani speaking at the Global Tourism Council launch



Justifying the move, Duggal, said, “GTC was formulated to share with the industry the years of experience of its Council Members. We realised there was a huge vacuum in the industry for advisory roles. There was no Council that could partner with trade & tourism professionals to guide the industry and take it forward. Tourism is interconnected with segments like real estate, film production, B2B travel, education, etc. GTC will help the industry in several ways, right from networking with tourism bodies, addressing investment-related issues, advising on M&As, conducting operational audits of travel agencies, accreditation and formulate member teams. Besides, GTC will also help facilitate partnerships with members from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, Film Tourism Companies, Overseas Tourism Boards, etc., which hitherto was not seen in the industry. In short, GTC could be called a partner & facilitator to all segments of industry that we would work with.” Speaking to the head honchos of various verticals of industry at the launch event of GTC, TravelBiz Monitor learnt that the industry as a whole felt that a large vacuum in consultancy & industry coordination will be filled with the creation of such a non-aligned body. The gathering welcomed the formation of GTC and asserted that it would definitely benefit various industry segments at large and specifically those connected with the travel, trade & tourism industries. L-R: H.E Tran Xuan Thuy, Consul General Viet Nam; Kiran Yadav, VP, IIPT India; Pradip Lulla, VP, TAFI; Carl Dantas, Chairman Emeritus, ETAA and Ajay Prakash, President IIPT India



A packed house listening with rapt attention at the unveiling of Global Tourism Council



Advisory Council of GTC Dr. Bhaskar Das - Group CEO, Zee Group (Strategy)

Group CEO, Zee Group

Vivek Kumar - CEO, Hotel Sahara Star & Aamby Valley City (Hospitality)

CEO, Hotel Sahara Star & Aamby Valley City

Akhil Shahani - Education Entrepreneur, MD, Shahani Group (Education & Skill Development)

Education Entrepreneur, MD, Shahani Group

Ankush Nijhawan - MD, Nijhawan Group, Co-Founder & CEO – TBO (B2B Travel)

MD, Nijhawan Group, Co-Founder & CEO – TBO

Nathan Andrews - Director Projects, EXPAT Group, Former President & CEO, Lavasa Corporation Ltd (Real Estate)

Director Projects, EXPAT Group, Former President & CEO, Lavasa Corporation Ltd

Neha Dhupia - Bollywood Actress (Entertainment)

Bollywood Actress

Sujit Nair - Founder & Group Managing Director, Akquasun Holidays Pvt.Ltd (Marketing & Promotions)

Founder & Group Managing Director, Akquasun Holidays Pvt.Ltd

Subhash Goyal - Founder, STIC Travel Group & former President, IATO (Tourism & Civil Aviation)

Founder, STIC Travel Group & former President, IATO

Sunil Kallyat - Regional Manager, W.I. - Emirates (International Aviation)

Regional Manager, W.I. - Emirates

Dr. Salwa Abdel Aziz – Chairman, Salwa Group of Companies Egypt & Chairman, Egypt India Business Council (International Trade)



