DistancesBetween.com recognised at FICCI Travel Tech Launchpad 2017 DistancesBetween.com, an AI based multimodal door-to-door trip planning platform, recently won the People's Choice Award at the 2nd edition of FICCI's renowned Travel Tech Launchpad and conference 'Digital Travel, Hospitality and Innovation Summit' held in New Delhi from March 22-23,2017.



The Travel Tech Launchpad was introduced to act as a catalyst to the growth, diversification and dynamism of India’s travel ecosystem and provide a platform for interesting innovations in the travel industry. This year, FICCI organised the Travel Tech Launchpad in association with Agnitio Consulting LLP, Nucleus Partners and Charson Advisory.



The 20 start-ups which took to the stage to present their ideas and products were judged by a panel of experts that included Bhavanipratap Rana from Amadeus Venture Partners, Kshitij Kuthiala from YourNest Angel Fund, Mayank Khanduja from SAIF Partners, Navin Honagudi from Kae Capital, Parag Dhol from Inventus Capital Partners and Stephanie Strunkfrom Amadeus IT Group. The pitches were judged on the basis of innovation, disruption, actual market need of the service provided, feasibility and scope for further growth.



Commenting on the award, Sachin Mathur, Co-founder and CTO, DistancesBetween.com, said, "The People's Choice Award feels all the more special since the audience is from within the industry itself, so they are extremely knowledgeable and can easily identify quality offerings that are truly serving a purpose."



