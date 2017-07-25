Internet Moguls in acceleration mode of enhancing the CRO department

Internet Moguls, a digital marketing agency
focussing tourism and hospitality, announced that it will be setting up a
new wing to its Central Reservation Office (CRO) soon.
Internet Moguls has been running a Central Reservation Office
since 2009, supporting more than 100 clients across the globe. Now, in
order to cater to the constantly growing need of industry players in
this service, the company has decided to accelerate its scope further
and include many new names on its client list.
So far, the vertical has efficiently handled all inbound calls
and increased the call service level standards by 93%, evaluated
up-selling opportunities from the existing database to boost revenue,
decreased the AHT (Average Handling Time)and call abandonment. It offers
24x 7 supports for a fraction of price while elevating customer
satisfaction. It has also successfully tracked the traveling schedule of
guests from OTA’s, which has led to greater conversion of queries into
cumulative revenue.
According to the Chief Mogul and Founder of Internet Moguls,
Avijit Arya, “Voice is the new frontier for digital and hotels need to
adapt this next offline assisted online growth that has at least 10
percent hidden revenues of leveraged with proper systems and integrated
with social and voice channels.”