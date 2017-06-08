Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Technology Details TECHNOLOGY RezLive.com organises Product Seminar in Bangkok, Thailand RezLive.com, a Product of Travel Designer Group conducted the product seminar followed by cocktail with dinner for the leading travel agents and tour operators of Thailand on May 25, 2017 at Ambassador Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.



The product seminar was attended by 80+ Top Travel partners of Thailand, wherein they were oriented about the latest offerings of “RezLive.com” and “Dubai Reward Trip”, in which the travel partners who get qualified after making the set amount of online/offline bookings as per the terms and conditions specified will be taken to Dubai on a Reward Trip.



During the seminar, Jaal Shah, Group Managing Director, Travel Designer Group also facilitated the top 20 travel partners in Thailand Market and thanked them for their continuous support.



Shah said, “The evening was a great opportunity for us to spend quality time with the valued travel partners to recognise their contribution towards the consistent growth of RezLive.com in the Thailand market. Overall it was a fruitful event and we will be conducting such events in the near future as well.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



