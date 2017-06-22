Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Technology Details TECHNOLOGY Travelport Digital appoints Ailsa Brown as Vice President, Asia Pacific Travelport Digital, a part of Travelport announced the appointment of Ailsa Brown as Vice President, Asia Pacific. Having previously led Travelport’s sales and commercial strategy in the region for many years, she will play a key role in maximising new opportunities and evangelizing Travelport Digital’s business-transforming mobile engagement solutions for travel brands across Asia Pacific.



With the number of smartphone connections in Asia Pacific accounting for 45% of total connections at the end of 2015 and expected to reach two thirds of the region’s total connections by 2020, (source GSMA) the need for a sophisticated and engaging travel offering via mobile is more important than ever before.



Brown commented, “For airlines and agencies to succeed in today’s engagement and mobile-first economy, they need to prove their commitment to meeting customer needs with a mobile solution that builds personalised, meaningful relationships. If executed properly this brings competitive advantage and significant value by capturing channel shift, acquiring new customers, increasing average spend, improving customer loyalty and driving greater brand affinity. I'm now looking forward to telling that story and explaining how we can add real value to airlines’ and agencies’ digital strategy across the region.”



Fergal Kelly, CCO, Travelport Digital in Dublin said, “I am delighted to welcome Ailsa to the Travelport Digital commercial team. Her regional experience and insights as well as her travel industry expertise will significantly boost our efforts in Asia Pacific, as we continue to work with airlines and agencies to exploit the mobile channel in order to build more valuable relationships with their customers.”



Brown will be running a webinar on Travelport Digital’s new mobile solution for airlines on Thursday, June 29 at 3pm Singapore time. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter